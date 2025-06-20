Pope Leo: So many innocent lives are being lost to war

At the end of his visit to the Santa Maria di Galeria Transmission Center, Pope Leo XIV emphasizes in an interview with Italy's Tg1 news the vital role Vatican Radio continues to play, especially in reaching remote areas.

By Alessandro De Carolis

Just past the gates of the Santa Maria di Galeria Center — where he had spent part of the morning exploring the technology behind more than 90 years of Vatican Radio broadcasting — Pope Leo XIV paused for a few minutes to speak with Vatican correspondent Ignazio Ingrao. He took the opportunity to once again call for peace in a world increasingly overwhelmed by the violence of war.

Read also 19/06/2025 Pope Leo XIV visits Vatican Radio Transmission Center outside of Rome On the anniversary of his priestly ordination, Pope Leo XIV travels to the Vatican Radio shortwave transmission center in the town of Santa Maria di Galeria in the Lazio region, ...



“I want to renew this appeal for peace. We must do everything possible to avoid the use of weapons,” the Pope said. Instead, he called for dialogue “through diplomatic means” and stressed the need for a collective effort to “find solutions” to the tragedy of “so many innocent people who are dying.”

Vatican Radio — Always a “Good Word”

Pope Leo also reflected both on the history and future of Vatican Radio's shortwave transmission center — established in 1957 by Pope Pius XII and now set to play a role in confronting the challenges of climate change.

During Pope Leo's visit, the Press Office note stated, he inquired about the operation of the antennas, broadcasts, and the digital disaster recovery system. (ANSA)

“I wasn’t familiar with this center nor with the Vatican Radio antennas.,” he shared, noting how valuable the station had been to him personally during his time as a missionary in Latin America. With a small radio, he had often tuned into Vatican Radio’s shortwave broadcasts, “even in the mountains where there was no other access.”

The same was true in Africa, where, as a leader of the Augustinian order, he traveled to many countries. “At night,” the Pope recalled, “I would always find the news — a good word from this truly important service that is Vatican Radio.”

The Solar Energy Project — A Global Example

Now, the Santa Maria di Galeria Center is moving forward along the path laid out by Pope Francis, who one year ago, with the motu proprio Fratello Sole, directed that the site be equipped with an agrivoltaic system (solar panels) to help achieve energy self-sufficiency for the Vatican.

For Pope Leo XIV, this represents “a wonderful opportunity” and a clear “commitment from the Church” to provide “an example to the world — one that is very important.” He emphasized that we are all aware of the effects of climate change, and we must truly care for the entire world, for all of creation, “as Pope Francis has taught so clearly.”