Pope Leo: So many innocent lives are being lost to war
By Alessandro De Carolis
Just past the gates of the Santa Maria di Galeria Center — where he had spent part of the morning exploring the technology behind more than 90 years of Vatican Radio broadcasting — Pope Leo XIV paused for a few minutes to speak with Vatican correspondent Ignazio Ingrao. He took the opportunity to once again call for peace in a world increasingly overwhelmed by the violence of war.
“I want to renew this appeal for peace. We must do everything possible to avoid the use of weapons,” the Pope said. Instead, he called for dialogue “through diplomatic means” and stressed the need for a collective effort to “find solutions” to the tragedy of “so many innocent people who are dying.”
Vatican Radio — Always a “Good Word”
Pope Leo also reflected both on the history and future of Vatican Radio's shortwave transmission center — established in 1957 by Pope Pius XII and now set to play a role in confronting the challenges of climate change.
“I wasn’t familiar with this center nor with the Vatican Radio antennas.,” he shared, noting how valuable the station had been to him personally during his time as a missionary in Latin America. With a small radio, he had often tuned into Vatican Radio’s shortwave broadcasts, “even in the mountains where there was no other access.”
The same was true in Africa, where, as a leader of the Augustinian order, he traveled to many countries. “At night,” the Pope recalled, “I would always find the news — a good word from this truly important service that is Vatican Radio.”
The Solar Energy Project — A Global Example
Now, the Santa Maria di Galeria Center is moving forward along the path laid out by Pope Francis, who one year ago, with the motu proprio Fratello Sole, directed that the site be equipped with an agrivoltaic system (solar panels) to help achieve energy self-sufficiency for the Vatican.
For Pope Leo XIV, this represents “a wonderful opportunity” and a clear “commitment from the Church” to provide “an example to the world — one that is very important.” He emphasized that we are all aware of the effects of climate change, and we must truly care for the entire world, for all of creation, “as Pope Francis has taught so clearly.”
