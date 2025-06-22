Pope at Corpus Christi Mass: We are called to share our bread, proclaim God's Kingdom
By Vatican News
Earlier in the day, the Pope offered reflections on the Corpus Christi Solemnity during his Angelus address in Saint Peter's Square before leading the midday recitation of the Marian prayer.
In his homily for Corpus Christi Sunday, the Pope recalled how in the Gospel, we hear about the crowds gathered around Jesus who taught them and healed their sick, showing the Lord's compassion for the suffering and reflective of "the loving closeness of God, who comes into our world to save us." And "where God reigns, we are set free from all evil, " he explained. And it is important to remember that during our times of need, whether hunger, illness or the earthly end of our lives, that "Jesus remains present in our midst."
Sign of sharing
The Pope recalled how Jesus multiplied the loaves and the fish by sharing what was available, allowing everyone to satisfy their hunger with twelve baskets-full left over.
In today's world, it is important to remember entire peoples who are suffering due to "the greed of others than from their own hunger," the Pope observed, where we see a stark contrast to the spirit of sharing in the poverty that can result from wealth amassed by a few, a counter sign of "arrogant indifference that produces pain and injustice."
Pope Leo then noted how Jesus is the bread of life who saves everyone from death, the mystery of faith we celebrate in the sacrament of the Eucharist. "For just as hunger is a sign of our radical needs in this life, so breaking bread is a sign of God’s gift of salvation."
Union with Christ
