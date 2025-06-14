Pope Leo to young people: Be agents of peace in a divided world

Pope Leo XIV addresses young people gathered in his hometown – Chicago – and urges them to build community, embrace God’s love, and become “beacons of hope” in today’s world.

By Linda Bordoni

Thousands of young people gathered at Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball team, on Saturday, June 14, for a joyful celebration organised by the Archdiocese of Chicago to honour the recent election of their native son, Pope Leo XIV.

In a video message, the newly elected Pope, formerly Archbishop of Chicago, expressed gratitude and encouragement to the young people of his hometown and the world.

The event, held on the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity, was attended by Cardinal Blase Cupich, auxiliary bishops, clergy, families, and youth from across the Archdiocese.

In his message, the Pope began by reflecting on the significance of the Trinity as a model of divine love and unity. “Three persons in one God live united in the depth of love, in community, sharing that communion with all of us,” he said, inviting his young listeners to reflect on their own relationships and communities in that same spirit of love.

The power of faith and community

The Pope acknowledged the challenges young people face today, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You may realize (…) the context of your life has not given you the opportunity to live the faith,” he said, encouraging them to open their hearts to God’s presence, “to that longing for love in our lives, for … searching, a true searching, for finding the ways that we may be able to do something with our own lives to serve others.”

He highlighted the healing power of faith and community, and encouraged young people to seek friendship, support, and shared mission in their parishes and neighbourhoods.

“Coming together as friends (…) we can find that the Lord’s grace, that the love of God can truly heal us,” he said, and he called on those present to become “beacons of hope” in a world often burdened by division and despair.

God works through our lives

And referring to Saint Augustine’s reflections on the “restless heart,” he reminded young people that their longing for meaning is a sign of spiritual vitality rather than something to suppress.

“We shouldn’t look for ways to put out the fire,” he said, “but to recognise that God can work through our lives.”

Young people, the Pope reiterated, are called to be agents of peace and unity. “The world looks to you to announce a message of true hope and to promote peace,” he said.

Quoting both Saint Paul and Saint Augustine, he anchored his message in the Church’s tradition while encouraging youth to embrace their unique role in shaping the future.

Concluding, Pope Leo XIV invoked God’s blessing upon those gathered: “May the Lord’s love and peace come upon each and every one of you (…) so that you might always be beacons of hope, a sign of hope and peace throughout our world.”