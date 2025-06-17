Pope Leo XIV to spend summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo

Pope Leo XIV will spend half of July and a weekend in August at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, celebrating Sunday Mass in local churches and praying the Angelus with pilgrims in the town's Liberty Square.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV will resume the tradition of spending some time in Castel Gandolfo during the summer holidays.

According to a statement published by the Prefecture of the Papal Household on Tuesday, the Holy Father will spend two separate periods in the hilltop town near Rome.

He will spend half of July at the papal residence and then return for the holiday of the Feast of the Assumption on August 15.

Pope's schedule for July and August

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 6, the Holy Father will travel to the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo for a period of rest, according to the statement.

On Sunday, July 13, at 10:00 AM, Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Mass in the Pontifical Parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova in Castel Gandolfo, and at 12:00 PM he will recite the Angelus prayer in Liberty Square, in front of the Apostolic Palace.

On Sunday, July 20, at 9:30 AM, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass in the Cathedral of Albano. At noon, he will again recite the Angelus prayer in Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo.

That afternoon, the Holy Father will return to the Vatican, where he will remain until traveling back to Castel Gandolfo in mid-August. The Jubilee of Youth is scheduled to take place on July 28 to August 3.

During the month of July, all private audiences are suspended, as well as the Wednesday General Audiences on July 2, 9, 16, and 23. The weekly General Audiences will resume on July 30.

On Friday, August 15, at 10:00 AM, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass in the Pontifical Parish of Castel Gandolfo, reciting the noon-day Angelus in Liberty Square.

He will again recite the Angelus on Sunday, August 17, at noon in Liberty Square.

That afternoon, Pope Leo XIV will depart from Castel Gandolfo and return to the Vatican.