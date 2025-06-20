Pope tells future Vatican envoys to serve with humility and faith

Pope Leo XIV thanks priests of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy who have completed a year of missionary service for their dedication and urges them to live their priesthood with humility, closeness, and faith, wherever the Church may send them.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Leo XIV on Friday welcomed a group of priests from the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy who have just concluded a year of missionary service, commending them for their dedication and calling them to live their priesthood with humility, closeness, and Gospel witness, wherever in the world the Church may send them.

“I welcome you with joy and extend my heartfelt greeting to each of you,” the Pope said, and acknowledging the presence of Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, President of the Academy, and the Prefect of Studies, he expressed gratitude for his work in forming priests ready to serve the Church in every corner of the globe.

The purpose of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy is to prepare young ecclesiastics for the diplomatic service of the Holy See through a program of specialised studies, following the completion of an ecclesiastical degree.

Pope Leo noted that the missionary year, now an integral part of the Academy’s formation journey, represents not only a final stage of preparation but a “crowning experience” that roots each priest’s future ministry in real, pastoral engagement.

Grounded in service

Referring to a recent meeting other students in Vatican diplomacy, he highlighted the value of this formation model, first introduced by his predecessor, which aims to form priests who are grounded in service: “I encouraged them to be and remain ‘shepherds with their feet on the ground’,” he said, a quote from Pope Francis’ Chirograph Il ministero petrino, which outlines a renewed vision for the priest at the service of the Pope.

The Pope underlined that the care of the universal Church, a responsibility entrusted to the Successor of Peter, requires “the faithful and irreplaceable service” of priests like them, whether they are later assigned to the diplomatic service or other pastoral missions.

“I urge you to live the gift of your priesthood with humility and meekness, with the ability to listen and to remain close to others,” he said, calling them to be “faithful and tireless disciples of Christ the Good Shepherd.”

Finally, he thanked the priests for the “docility and dedication” with which they served in widely diverse and often demanding settings during their missionary year.

“Whatever the task that will be entrusted to you, and wherever in the world you may be sent,” the Pope said in closing, “the Pope must be able to count on priests who, in both prayer and in action, bring his closeness to peoples and Churches through their witness.”