Pope receives President of the European Council
By Vatican News
Pope Leo XIV received the President of the European Council, António Costa, in audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on Thursday, 6 June.
Afterwards, Costa met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, who was accompanied by Monsignor Mirosław Wachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States.
During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the European Union were acknowledged, along with the intention to further intensify dialogue on issues of common interest, especially regarding the proposal to establish a global fund to eliminate world hunger and promote the development of the poorest countries. The conversation also addressed the current international context, with particular reference to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
In a post on X, President Costa emphasised that the Holy See is an important partner for the European Union in addressing global challenges.
