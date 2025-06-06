Pope receives President of the European Council

At the heart of the meeting at the Secretariat of State was the proposal to establish a global fund to eliminate world hunger and promote the development of the poorest countries, as well as the international situation, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV received the President of the European Council, António Costa, in audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on Thursday, 6 June.

Afterwards, Costa met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, who was accompanied by Monsignor Mirosław Wachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States.

Cardinal Parolin and Antonio Costa (ANSA)

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the European Union were acknowledged, along with the intention to further intensify dialogue on issues of common interest, especially regarding the proposal to establish a global fund to eliminate world hunger and promote the development of the poorest countries. The conversation also addressed the current international context, with particular reference to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

In a post on X, President Costa emphasised that the Holy See is an important partner for the European Union in addressing global challenges.