Pope prays for Bangui school tragedy victims and appeals for peace through diplomacy

Pope Leo XIV expresses closeness to all those affected by a stampede at a High School in the Central African Republic, assuring his prayers for the victims. He also appeals for a diplomatic solution to the wars afflicting the globe.

By Linda Bordoni

“I assure my prayers for the community of the Barthélémy Boganda High School in Bangui, in mourning for the tragic accident that caused numerous deaths and injuries among students,” Pope Leo XIV said after the Angelus address in St Peter's Square.

“May the Lord comfort the families and the entire community,” he prayed.

At least 29 students were killed and more than 260 were injured in a stampede at the school in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

An electrical explosion reportedly triggered panic among more than 5,000 students sitting their final exams. Most of the victims died at the scene. At least 260 people were injured and are being treated in various hospitals, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when power was being restored to an electrical transformer within the school premises after it malfunctioned.

'May weapons fall silent'

Before concluding his Angelus address, the Holy Father turned his thoughts to the many peoples across the world who are suffering from war, and he appealed for renewed diplomatic efforts.

"Brothers and sisters, let us continue to pray that weapons may fall silent everywhere and that peace may be pursued through dialogue," he said.