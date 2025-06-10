Pope: Papal representatives embody universality of Church’s desire for peace

Pope Leo XIV meets with his Pontifical Representatives across the globe, and urges them to bear witness to the Church’s love for the world and her desire to do anything possible to stand on the side of those in need.

By Devin Watkins

Apostolic Nuncios and other papal representatives deployed throughout the world met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Tuesday.

As other Popes have done at their first meeting with their diplomatic representatives, Pope Leo gifted each with a ring symbolizing their bond to the Successor of Peter, which bears the inscription “sub umbra Petri”.

“Always feel bound to Peter, guarded by Peter, sent by Peter,” said the Pope in his address. “Only in obedience and effective communion with the Pope can your ministry be effective for the edification of the Church, in communion with local Bishops.”

The ring bears the inscription "Sub umbra Petri"

The ring bears the image of Mary Salus Populi Romani

Papal representatives, he noted, are an image of the Catholic Church and her universality, since they hail from many nations and are sent to represent the Pope throughout the world.

At the same time, added the Pope, no other diplomatic corps is as united in communion and purpose than the Holy See’s diplomatic personnel.

“The diplomacy of the Holy See constitutes in its very personnel a model—certainly not perfect, but very significant—of the message it proposes, namely that of human fraternity and peace among peoples,” he said.

Speaking off-the-cuff, the Pope said the ministry of pontifical representatives is "irreplaceable," adding that their assistance in choosing candidates for the episcopate is truly essential.

In his prepared remarks, Pope Leo expressed his gratitude for their service as he takes the first steps of his Petrine ministry, saying he especially appreciates their expertise in understanding issues and situations related to any given country.

He commended their pastoral style and spirit of faith, and recalled the words of Pope St. Paul VI, who was himself a diplomat.

“Through his Representatives, who reside in various nations, the Pope becomes a participant in the very life of his children and, almost inserting himself into it, comes to know more quickly and securely their needs and aspirations.”

Pope Leo XIV then turned to a biblical image to illustrate the mission of pontifical representatives, pointing to St. Peter’s healing of the lame man in the Acts of the Apostles (3:1-10). He said the lame man begging at the gate of the Temple seems to represent the lost hope and resignation of humanity, which appears to have lost all joy.

Peter told the lame man that he had no money to offer but that he would give the man everything he had, saying to him: “In the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, walk!”

The Pope noted that Peter told the lame man to look at him, indicating that his ministry sought to build relationships, just as papal representatives seek to do with states and international organizations.

“Always be Peter's gaze!” he said. “Be men capable of building relationships where it is most difficult.”

Giving Jesus Christ, added the Pope, means giving “love, bearing witness to that charity that is ready for anything.”

Pope Leo XIV delivers his address to Pontifical Representatives (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV said the Church is “ready for anything out of love” and is always on the side of the least and the poor.

“She will always defend the sacred right to believe in God, to believe that this life is not at the mercy of the powers of this world, but is permeated by a mysterious meaning,” he said.

This mission, he added, is especially important in the places where war, violence, and injustice leave people crucified.

In conclusion, Pope Leo invited his representatives to be missionaries sent by the Pope to be “instruments of communion and unity in the service of human dignity.”

“Your presence here today reinforces the awareness that Peter's role is to confirm in the faith,” said the Pope. “You yourselves need this confirmation first, in order to become its messengers, visible signs in every part of the world.”

Listen to our report