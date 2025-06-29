Pope Leo XIV thanks faithful for support of Peter’s Pence Collection

On the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Leo XIV expresses gratitude for the faithful’s support of the Peter’s Pence collection, highlighting its significance as a sign of communion with the papacy.

By Linda Bordoni

Speaking after the Angelus prayer on Sunday, 29 June, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the spiritual and ecclesial significance of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul by thanking the faithful worldwide for their participation in the Peter’s Pence collection and extending heartfelt greetings to pilgrims in Rome for the feast of the city’s patron saints.

“Today also marks the celebration of the Peter’s Pence collection , a sign of communion with the Pope and participation in his apostolic ministry,” the Pope said. “I warmly thank all those who, with their offering, support my first steps as the Successor of Peter.”

Observed annually, the collection enables the Pope to fund charitable works, provide disaster relief, and support vulnerable communities around the world.

Feast of Rome’s patron saints

Greeting pilgrims and citizens of Rome, Pope Leo also extended a special message to the priests who serve in its parishes, offering gratitude and encouragement for their pastoral work.

“I want to send a heartfelt thought to the parish priests and all the priests working in the Roman parishes, with gratitude and encouragement for their service,” he said.

Metropolitan Archbishops

The Pope also had words of welcome for pilgrims from various countries accompanying the Metropolitan Archbishops who received the Pallium during the morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In particular, he said to those from war-struck Ukraine: “I always pray for your people.”

The Pallium, a liturgical vestment conferred on the new Archbishops, signifies their communion with the Bishop of Rome and their pastoral responsibility as shepherds within the Church’s hierarchy.

Quo Vadis initiative

Pope Leo also praised the Quo Vadis initiative, a spiritual pilgrimage through key sites in Rome connected to Saints Peter and Paul, as an opportunity to deepen knowledge of the Church’s foundations and grow in devotion to the Apostles.

“I bless all those participating in the event called ‘Quo Vadis’, through the Roman sites linked to the memory of Saints Peter and Paul,” he said. “I thank those who have worked with dedication to organise this initiative.”