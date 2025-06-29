Pope Leo XIV: Peter and Paul, examples of communion and harmony

Presiding over the Mass on the Solemnity of the patron Saints of the Diocese and City of Rome, with the blessing and imposition of the pallium on the new Metropolitan Archbishops — Leo XIV invites the faithful to contemplate the two Apostles. Though different in their gifts and approaches, they lived “a fruitful harmony in diversity.”

By Edoardo Giribaldi

Pope Leo XIV presided over the celebration of Sunday's Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, patrons of the Diocese and city of Rome, in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Mass included the blessing and imposition of the pallium on 54 new Metropolitan Archbishops.

Pallium is the Latin word for mantle or cloak. It is a woollen band that is bestowed by the Pope upon the shoulders of Metropolitans or Primates as a testimony of their communion with the Bishop of Rome and their mission to spend their lives for the flock, imitating the Good Shepherd carrying His sheep on their shoulders. The pallium also signifies the power which the metropolitan, in communion with the Roman Church, has by law in his own province.

The Pope said we honour the two brothers in faith, Peter and Paul, “pillars of the Church.”

Martyrdom in common

“Peter and Paul were both ready to lay down their lives for the sake of the Gospel.”

A brotherhood in the Spirit

This communion, sealed by martyrdom, is reached through differing approaches to faith and distinct apostolic experiences. "Their brotherhood in the Spirit did not erase their different backgrounds."



Peter, the humble Galilean fisherman, responded without reservation to the Lord’s call and directed his preaching primarily to the Jews. Paul, by contrast, belonged to the “party of the Pharisees,” and began as a persecutor of Christians before his “life-changing encounter with the risen Christ” and call to bring Good News to the gentiles.

Evangelical frankness

“The history of Peter and Paul shows us that the communion to which the Lord calls us is a unison of voices and personalities that does not eliminate anyone’s freedom. Our patron saints followed different paths, had different ideas and at times argued with one another with evangelical frankness. Yet this did not prevent them from living the concordia apostolorum, that is, a living communion in the Spirit, a fruitful harmony in diversity.”

Recalling the words of Saint Augustine: “The feast of the two Apostles is celebrated on one day. They too were one. For although they were martyred on different days, they were one.”

A variety of gifts

This communion is made possible by the Spirit, who "unites differences and builds bridges of unity thanks to the rich variety of charisms, gifts and ministries."

“It is important that we learn to experience communion in this way — as unity within diversity — so that the various gifts, united in the one confession of faith, may advance the preaching of the Gospel.”

Differences into a workshop of unity

“[ Let us make an effort, then, to turn our differences into a workshop of unity and communion, of fraternity and reconciliation, so that everyone in the Church, each with his or her personal history, may learn to walk side by side. ] ”

The vitality of our faith

The second theme of his homily concerned the "vitality of our faith” as we remember the examples of Peter and Paul. With the risk of falling into "a rut, a routine, a tendency to follow the same old pastoral plans without experiencing interior renewal and a willingness to respond to new challenges," the two Apostles can inspire in us an openness to change, one that leads to questions and encounters with the “concrete situation" in the life of communities. They sought new paths for an evangelization that started with people’s questions and experiences.

Renewing vitality of faith

The question posed by Jesus in the Gospel reading at the Mass — “But who do you say that I am?” — echoes across the centuries, challenging each believer to discern whether their journey of faith maintains the “energy” and “vitality” — the “flame” — that sustains “our relationship with the Lord.”

“Every day, at every moment in history, we must always take this question to heart. ”

Church of Rome as a sign of unity

Answering these questions enables the renewal of the Church’s proclamation and mission. In particular, the ecclesial community of Rome is called to be — more than any other — a “a sign of unity and communion, a Church on fire with vibrant faith, a community of disciples who testify to the joy and consolation of the Gospel wherever people find themselves.”

The pallium as a sign of communion

The Pope then greeted the “brother Archbishops” called to receive the pallium — a vestment that signifies unity with the Pope himself — so that, in the communion of faith, each one may build up the local Churches entrusted to them.



Pope Leo also offered his warm greetings to the Delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate sent by His Holiness Bartholomew, expressing his "heartfelt gratitude." Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon (Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople) was present at the celebration, as designated by the Ecumenical Patriarch.



He greeted members as well of the Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, thaking them for their presence and "pastoral zeal" praying that the Lord may grant peace to their people.

Intercession of the Saints

The Pope concluded the homily by expressing the hope for a shared journey “in faith and communion,” invoking the intercession of Saints Peter and Paul “upon ourselves, the city of Rome, the Church, and the whole world.”

Blessing and imposition of the pallium

Following the Eucharistic celebration — concelebrated by Cardinal Stephen Brislin, Archbishop of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Cardinal Robert Walter McElroy, Archbishop of San Diego, USA — the rites of the blessing and imposition of the pallium were carried out. Deacons retrieved the vestments from the Confession of Saint Peter and presented them to the Pope. The Cardinal Proto-Deacon, Dominique Mamberti, introduced the new Metropolitan Archbishops, who then took the oath of fidelity to the Pope and the Church of Rome.

Archbishops from around the world

From the United States to Peru, from Italy to the farthest reaches of the world — Papua New Guinea, Guam, New Caledonia, the group of 54 metropolitan Archbishops featured a rich diversity, and on each one’s shoulders the Pope personally placed the pallium, exchanging with each an embrace and a few words.

Watch the full video of the Mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul