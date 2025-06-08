Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on the Solemnity of Pentecost Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on the Solemnity of Pentecost  (@Vatican Media)
Pope

Pope at Regina Caeli: May Spirit open paths of reconciliation

Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer on the Solemnity of Pentecost, and prays that the Holy Spirit may foster reconciliation where war tears people apart.

By Devin Watkins

On the Solemnity of Pentecost, which concludes the Easter Season, Pope Leo XIV prayed the Regina Caeli with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Ahead of the traditional Marian prayer of Easter, the Pope recalled that the Holy Spirit has the power to bring peace to our hearts and our war-torn world.

“Let us invoke from the Holy Spirit the gift of peace,” he said. “May there be, above all, peace in hearts: only a peaceful heart can spread peace—in families, in society, and in international relations.”

The Holy Father noted that the Risen Christ’s Spirit can open paths of reconciliation wherever there is war.

“May He enlighten those in power and grant them the courage to make gestures of de-escalation and dialogue,” said the Pope.

Pope Leo XIV also expressed appreciation for the many people who follow his events through the media.

He thanked the many ecclesial associations, movements, and new communities present in Rome for their Jubilee event during the 2025 Holy Year.

The Pope prayed the Regina Caeli at the conclusion of Mass for the Jubilee of Movements, Associations, and New Communities.

“Dear sisters and brothers,” he said, “with the power of the Holy Spirit, go forth renewed from this Jubilee of yours. Go and bring the hope of the Lord Jesus to everyone!”

In conclusion, Pope Leo offered his best wishes to students in Italy and other countries who are concluding their academic year and beginning their summer break.

“I wish to greet all students and teachers,” he said, “especially those who will be taking exams in the coming days to complete their course of studies.”

 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
08 June 2025, 12:02

What is the Regina Coeli?

The antiphon Regina Coeli (“Queen of Heaven”) is one of four traditional Marian antiphons, the others being Alma Redemptoris Mater, Ave Regina Coelorum, and Salve Regina.

It was Pope Benedict XIV who, in 1742, enjoined the recitation of the Regina Coeli in place of the Angelus during Eastertide, that is, from Easter Sunday to the end of Pentecost. It is recited standing as a sign of Christ’s victory over death.

Like the Angelus, the Regina Coeli is said three times a day, at dawn, at noon, and at dusk, in order to consecrate the day to God and the Virgin Mary.

This ancient antiphon arose, according to a pious tradition, in the 6th century; it is attested in documentary sources from the first half of the 13th century, when it was inserted in the Franciscan breviary. It is composed of four short verses, each ending with an “alleluia.” With the Regina Coeli, the faithful turn to Mary, the Queen of Heaven, to rejoice with her at the Resurrection of Christ.

At the Regina Coeli on Easter Monday of 2015, Pope Francis spoke about the spiritual dispositions that should animate the faithful as they recite this Marian prayer:

“In this prayer, expressed by the Alleluia, we turn to Mary inviting her to rejoice, because the One whom she carried in her womb is Risen as He promised, and we entrust ourselves to her intercession. In fact, our joy is a reflection of Mary’s joy, for it is she who guarded and guards with faith the events of Jesus. Let us therefore recite this prayer with the emotion of children who are happy because their mother is happy.”

Latest Angelus / Regina Caeli

Read all >

Pray with the Pope

Regina Coeli

Regina coeli, laetare, alleluia.
Quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia.
Resurrexit, sicut dixit, alleluia.
Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.

V. Gaude et laetare, Virgo Maria, alleluia.
R. Quia surrexit Dominus vere, alleluia.

Oremus:

Deus, qui per resurrectionem Filii tui Domini nostri Iesu Christi mundum laetificare dignatus es, praesta, quaesumus, ut per eius Genetricem Virginem Mariam perpetuae capiamus gaudia vitae.
Per eundem Christum Dominum nostrum. Amen.

Regina Coeli 

Queen of heaven, rejoice, alleluia.

The Son whom you merited to bear, alleluia,
has risen as he said, alleluia.
Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia!
For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.

Let us pray

O God, who through the resurrection of your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, did vouchsafe to give joy to the world; grant, we beseech you, that through his Mother, the Virgin Mary, we may obtain the joys of everlasting life. Through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen.