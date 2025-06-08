Pope at Regina Caeli: May Spirit open paths of reconciliation

Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on the Solemnity of Pentecost (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer on the Solemnity of Pentecost, and prays that the Holy Spirit may foster reconciliation where war tears people apart.

By Devin Watkins

On the Solemnity of Pentecost, which concludes the Easter Season, Pope Leo XIV prayed the Regina Caeli with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Ahead of the traditional Marian prayer of Easter, the Pope recalled that the Holy Spirit has the power to bring peace to our hearts and our war-torn world.

“Let us invoke from the Holy Spirit the gift of peace,” he said. “May there be, above all, peace in hearts: only a peaceful heart can spread peace—in families, in society, and in international relations.”

The Holy Father noted that the Risen Christ’s Spirit can open paths of reconciliation wherever there is war.

“May He enlighten those in power and grant them the courage to make gestures of de-escalation and dialogue,” said the Pope.

Pope Leo XIV also expressed appreciation for the many people who follow his events through the media.

He thanked the many ecclesial associations, movements, and new communities present in Rome for their Jubilee event during the 2025 Holy Year.

The Pope prayed the Regina Caeli at the conclusion of Mass for the Jubilee of Movements, Associations, and New Communities.

“Dear sisters and brothers,” he said, “with the power of the Holy Spirit, go forth renewed from this Jubilee of yours. Go and bring the hope of the Lord Jesus to everyone!”

In conclusion, Pope Leo offered his best wishes to students in Italy and other countries who are concluding their academic year and beginning their summer break.

“I wish to greet all students and teachers,” he said, “especially those who will be taking exams in the coming days to complete their course of studies.”