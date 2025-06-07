Pope Leo XIV meets with Argentine President Milei

Pope Leo XIV and President Javier Milei of Argentina meet in the Vatican and highlight the importance of urgent efforts in support of peace.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV received the President of Argentina, Mr. Javier Gerardo Milei, in the Vatican on Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, President Milei met afterwards with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Vatican's Under-Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Msgr. Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski.



According to the statement, the discussions at the Secretariat of State were "cordial," and "mutual appreciation was reiterated for the sound bilateral relations" between the Holy See and the Argentine Republic, along with "the will to strengthen them further."



"Attention then turned," the statement continued, "to matters of common interest, such as socio-economic progress, the fight against poverty and the commitment to social cohesion."



"Finally," it concluded, "some topics of a regional and international socio-political nature were discussed, with special attention given to ongoing conflicts," noting that they highlighted "the importance of urgent efforts in support of peace."

On 10 December 2023, the 54-year-old native of Buenos Aires was sworn in as president.

The late Pope Francis had met the President on different occasions, including for an official audience the day after the Argentine Pope had canonized St. María Antonia de San José de Paz y Figueroa, known around the world as “Mama Antula,” making her the first Argentine saint.

President Milei attended the funeral of Pope Francis and the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV.