Pope: Synodality is an attitude that helps Church foster communion

Pope Leo XIV meets with the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV meets with members of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, and encourages the Church along the synodal path of participation and communion.

By Devin Watkins

On Thursday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV met with the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.

In his brief remarks, the Pope reflected on a “thought that I consider central,” before listening to reflections from the Synod Secretariat.

He said Pope Francis gave new impetus to the Synod of Bishops by drawing inspiration from Pope St. Paul VI.

“The legacy he has left us, in my view, is above all this: that synodality is a style, an attitude that helps us to be Church by promoting authentic experiences of participation and communion,” said Pope Leo.

The Holy Father said Pope Francis carried this vision of the Synod forward in various assemblies, especially, said Pope Leo, “those on the family.”

“He then brought it to full expression in the most recent path, dedicated precisely to synodality,” said the Pope.

“The Synod of Bishops naturally retains its institutional identity, while at the same time being enriched by the fruits matured in this season,” concluded Pope Leo XIV. “And you are the body entrusted with gathering these fruits and engaging in forward-looking reflection.”