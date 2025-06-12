Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ by London-bound plane crash in India

Rescue personnel work as smoke rises at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025

Pope Leo XIV expresses his condolences and prays for the victims of an Air India flight bound for London with 242 people aboard that crashed after takeoff in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

By Devin Watkins

Air India flight 171 took off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday with 242 people aboard, bound for London Gatwick Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area near the airport soon after takeoff, reportedly into the state-run B.J. Medical College hostel, a residence for doctors.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message on Thursday to express his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash.

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.”

Pope Leo assured everyone affected of his prayers for those involved in the recovery efforts, and commended the souls of the deceased to “the mercy of the Almighty.”

The Air India plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. Passengers included 217 adults, 11 children, and 2 infants, according to Reuters news agency.

Images shared on social media and local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site, as well as debris on fire.

Rescue workers appeared at the scene shortly after the crash, and video showed stretchers transporting the injured.

Indian Prime Minister Nahrendra Modi called the crash “heartbreaking beyond words”.

He said the tragedy in Ahmedabad “has stunned and saddened us,” expressing his closeness to everyone affected by the crash.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that the incident was “devastating.”

Britain enjoys close ties with India, and nearly 1.9 million people of Indian descent live in the country, according to the 2021 UK census.

Listen to our report