Pope Leo XIV honours Blessed Iuliu Hossu as a prophet of hope

Pope Leo XIV pays tribute to Blessed Iuliu Hossu, recalling his heroic defense of Jews during WWII and his unwavering faith under Communist persecution.

By Linda Bordoni

Presiding over a commemoration for Blessed Cardinal Iuliu Hossu, the Greek-Catholic Bishop of Cluj-Gherla and martyr for the faith, Pope Leo XIV upheld the Cardinal’s legacy of interfaith solidarity and forgiveness and encouraged believers to follow his example of hope, courage and mercy.

The ceremony, which took place on Monday afternoon in the Sistine Chapel, was held to mark the 5th anniversary of the late Pope Francis’ visit to Romania and the celebration in Freedom Square, Blaj, of the liturgy for the beatification of seven martyred Greek Catholic Bishops, including Iuliu Hossu. The initiative was agreed upon a year ago with the late Pope at the request of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania.

“Today, in a certain sense, he enters this Chapel,” Pope Leo said, referring to Cardinal Hossu, who was created cardinal in pectore by Saint Paul VI in 1969 while still imprisoned under the Communist regime in Romania. The Pope recalled the courage and constancy of the prelate who, even amid severe persecution, remained faithful to the Church of Rome.

Addressing participants, who included representatives of Romania’s Greek-Catholic Church, civil authorities, and the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, Hon. Silviu Vexler, the Pope said Cardinal Hossu’s legacy is “a symbol of fraternity transcending all ethnic and religious boundaries.”

Commemoration of the Blessed Hossu (@Vatican Media)

Defender of the oppressed

The Holy Father highlighted the ongoing process to bestow upon Cardinal Hossu the title of “Righteous Among the Nations”, an initiative prompted by his heroic efforts to protect Jews in Northern Transylvania during the Nazi occupation between 1940 and 1944.

“At enormous risk to himself and to the Greek-Catholic Church,” Pope Leo noted, “Blessed Hossu undertook extensive activities on behalf of the Jews aimed at preventing their deportation.”

Quoting from a pastoral letter issued on 2 April 1944, the Pope gave voice to the cardinal’s call to his faithful:

“Our plea is addressed to all of you… to help the Jews not only with your thoughts, but also with your sacrifice, knowing that there is no act more noble to be carried out today than providing Christian and Romanian assistance, born of ardent human charity.”

The testimony of former Chief Rabbi Moshe Carmilly-Weinberger was also recalled, confirming that Cardinal Hossu’s interventions helped save thousands of Jewish lives.

Commemoration of the Blessed Hossu (@Vatican Media)

Faith rooted in forgiveness

The Pope described Cardinal Hossu as a “man of dialogue and a prophet of hope,” whose beatification by Pope Francis in 2019 affirmed his status as a martyr and model of Christian virtue.

Citing the beatified cardinal’s own words, “God has sent us into this darkness of suffering in order to offer forgiveness and to pray for the conversion of all,” Pope Leo highlighted the enduring power of forgiveness as a transformative force in the face of persecution.

“These words embody the spirit of the martyrs,” he said, “an unshakeable faith in God, devoid of hatred and coupled with a spirit of mercy that turns suffering into love for one’s persecutor.”

Witness for today

Pope Leo XIV drew a parallel between Hossu’s example and the teaching of Nostra Aetate , the Second Vatican Council’s declaration on the Church’s relation to non-Christian religions, written by Pope Paul VI, whose 60th anniversary is approaching.

“What he did for the Jews of Romania,” the Pope said, “today makes him a model of freedom, courage and generosity, even to the point of making the supreme sacrifice.”

Calling on the faithful to adopt Hossu’s episcopal motto, “Our Faith is Our Life”, as their own, Pope Leo offered a forceful appeal against all forms of violence, particularly those directed at the most vulnerable:

“Let us say ‘No!’ to violence in all its forms, and even more so when it is perpetrated against those who are defenceless and vulnerable, like children and families.”

The Pope concluded invoking God’s blessing on all present and expressed his hope that Cardinal Hossu’s example might continue to shine “as a beacon for today’s world.”

Commemoration for the Blessed Hossu (@Vatican Media)