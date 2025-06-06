Search

Pope Leo XIV poses for an official photo with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on June 6, 2025 Pope Leo XIV poses for an official photo with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on June 6, 2025  (@Vatican Media)
Pope Leo XIV meets with Italian President Mattarella

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, who was accompanied by his children and several grandchildren.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Friday that Pope Leo XIV met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Apostolic Palace.

After meeting with the Pope for a little under an hour, the President met in the Secretariat of State with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States.

"During the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations," noted a press release. "International topics were discussed, with particular attention to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East."

They also discussed various social issues, focusing especially on "the Church’s contribution to the life of the country."

06 June 2025, 11:43

