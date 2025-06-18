Pope Leo XIV echoes Pope Pius XII’s historic appeal for peace

In 1939, Pius XII issued his famous appeal by radio as the world stood on the brink of the Second World War. The Pope’s words, which went unheard at the time, were echoed today by Leo XIV at the end of the General Audience, to call for peace in the face of the current climate of tension and violence.

By Andrea Tornielli

At the conclusion of his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV issued a heartfelt appeal for peace, recalling the dramatic words spoken by Pope Pius XII just days before the outbreak of the Second World War.

Citing the historic radio message delivered by Pope Pius XII on 24 August 1939, Pope Leo invoked the same phrase with which his predecessor sought to avert global conflict:

“Nothing is lost with peace. All may be lost with war.”

The voice of reason before the storm

Pius XII had been elected just months earlier, following the death of Pius XI, and had served as his Secretary of State for nine years. His message, broadcast from Castel Gandolfo at 7 p.m. that day, came after news reached the Vatican of the signing of the Nazi-Soviet Pact, a development that made war seem inevitable.

“It is by the force of reason, not the force of arms, that justice makes its way,” Pope Pius XII proclaimed. “Empires not founded on justice are not blessed by God. Politics divorced from morality betrays those who promote it.”

He added, with urgency:

“The danger is imminent, but there is still time. Nothing is lost with peace. All may be lost with war. Let men return to mutual understanding. Let them resume negotiations. By negotiating with goodwill and respect for each other’s rights, they will find that sincere and effective agreements are always possible—and can lead to honourable success.”

The speech was based on a draft prepared by then-Substitute of the Secretariat of State, Giovanni Battista Montini, who would later become Pope Paul VI. Pius XII personally edited the text before delivering it. Montini was present at the Pope’s side as he read the message.

A warning unheeded

Despite the Pope’s impassioned plea, his voice went unheard. On 1 September 1939, German troops invaded Poland, triggering the Second World War.

By recalling these words today, Pope Leo XIV sought to cast a light from the past onto the present, inviting the world once again to choose dialogue over destruction, and peace over war.

In a time marked by growing tensions and outbreaks of violence, the Pope’s reminder of his predecessor’s appeal resonates with renewed urgency: the path of peace remains open, but it demands courage, conscience, and commitment.