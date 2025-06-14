Pope appeals for 'responsibility and reason' in Iran-Israel escalation

Pope Leo XIV decries the military escalation between Iran and Israel and renews his appeal for dialogue and the pursuit of a world free from the nuclear threat.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appealed to Iranian and Israeli leaders to step back from war and engage in dialogue for the common good.

Speaking during an Audience for the Jubilee of Sport in St. Peter’s Basilica, he said “No one should ever threaten another’s existence.”

"In these days, news continues to arrive that causes great concern. The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated, and at such a delicate moment, I wish to strongly renew an appeal to responsibility and reason,” he said.

The Pope also upheld the need for the “commitment to building a safer world, free from the nuclear threat,” that he added, “must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue, in order to build a lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good.

“No one should ever threaten another’s existence.”

“It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace by initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all," he concluded.

The Pope’s appeal comes as Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire and missile strikes after Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and military bases on Friday. Iran immediately retaliated with waves of missiles. Three people were reportedly killed in Israel and dozens injured, while 78 people were killed and at least 320 injured in Iran.