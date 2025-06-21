Pope calls for a culture of zero tolerance for abuse in the Church

Pope Leo XIV sends a message on the occasion of a Peruvian theatre performance honouring investigative journalist Paola Ugaz, and calls for a culture of zero tolerance toward abuse in the Church and the defence of press freedom. He praises journalists who expose abuse, stating that silencing them threatens democracy and undermines the Gospel's call for justice and truth.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

In a message against all forms of abuse, Pope Leo XIV has called for a cultural transformation within the Catholic Church.

“[It is necessary to] radicate throughout the Church a culture of prevention that does not tolerate any form of abuse: abuse of power or authority, of conscience or spirituality, of sexual abuse”, he writes.

His words were read at the performance of the theatrical production Proyecto Ugaz, currently running in Lima, Peru. The play honours investigative journalist Paola Ugaz, known for her reporting on the now-suppressed Sodalitium, and who has faced sustained harassment for her work.

Drawing on Ugaz's example, the Pope issued a firm defence of press freedom: “Wherever a journalist is silenced, the democratic soul of a nation is weakened.”

The Pope’s message centres on two key themes that underlie the theatrical production: the fight against abuse and the essential role of truthful, independent journalism. Proyecto Ugaz highlights Ugaz’s years-long investigation into the Sodalitium Cristianae Vitae, a powerful lay movement in Latin America that Pope Francis formally suppressed on April 14 due to multiple allegations of abuse and corruption, including against its founder, Luis Figari. A Vatican investigation concluded the group lacked any foundational charism.

Read also 15/04/2025 Vatican suppresses Sodality of Christian Life The Superior General of the Sodalitium of Christian Life (SCV), José David Correa González, signs the decree that definitively dissolves the society of apostolic life following ...

Paola Ugaz, together with journalist Pedro Salinas, co-authored a 2015 book exposing testimony from victims of the Sodalitium. Their work spurred investigations by Peruvian authorities and eventually led to Vatican intervention. However, Ugaz has since faced legal harassment and online attacks. In November 2022, she sought protection for herself and three other journalists from Pope Francis, who received them personally in December of that year and expressed his support.

Now, under Pope Leo XIV, that support continues and deepens. The Pope, well-informed about the Sodalitium case and Ugaz’s role, publicly embraced her during a May meeting with journalists who covered the conclave. A photo of Ugaz presenting the Pope with a traditional Andean scarf ("chalina") captured the moment. It is to this occasion—held four days after his election—that Pope Leo referred in his message, which was read aloud at the theatre by Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and apostolic commissioner for the Sodalitium case.

"Proyecto Ugaz" photo credits Francisco Rodriguez Torres

The Pope begins his message with three expressions of gratitude:

To the creators of Proyecto Ugaz, calling the production “not just theatre, but memory, protest, and above all, an act of justice,” giving voice to “a long-silenced pain.”

“The victims of the former spiritual family of the Sodalitium, along with the journalists who supported them with courage, patience, and commitment to the truth, reflect the wounded yet hopeful face of the Church. Your fight for justice is also the Church’s fight. A faith that does not touch the wounds of the human body and soul has not yet understood the Gospel,” he writes.

To those who have persevered, even when ignored, discredited, or subjected to legal attacks. The Pope recalls the 2018 Letter to the People of God by Pope Francis, written after his difficult visit to Chile and meetings with abuse victims: “The pain of the victims and their families is our pain too, and it is urgent that we renew our commitment to protect minors and vulnerable adults.”

Pope Leo emphasises that true ecclesial reform is not rhetoric but a concrete path of humility, truth, and reparation: “Prevention and care are not just pastoral strategies—they are the heart of the Gospel.”

To Paola Ugaz herself, for her bravery in approaching Pope Francis on November 10, 2022, and speaking up for herself and fellow journalists Pedro Salinas, Daniel Yovera, and Patricia Lachira, who exposed abuses by a religious group operating in multiple countries but originating in Peru.

The Pope also acknowledges the broader harm caused by the Sodalitium, including financial abuses affecting entire communities such as those in Catacaos and Castilla.

Referring again to his remarks to media professionals on May 12, Pope Leo underlines that this was not just a formal greeting, but a reaffirmation of the sacred role of journalism:

“The truth does not belong to anyone—it is the responsibility of everyone to seek it, preserve it, and serve it,” he says.

Through his written message, read in a public theater, the Pope shares both his concern and hope for the people of Peru, “In this time of deep institutional and social tensions, defending free and ethical journalism is not only an act of justice, but a duty for all who aspire to a strong and participatory democracy.”

He appeals to Peruvian authorities, civil society, and every citizen to protect those who report the truth with integrity, from community radio stations to mainstream media, from rural areas to the capital. “Wherever a journalist is silenced, the democratic soul of a country is weakened,” he writes.

The Pope concludes with a heartfelt message to all Peruvian communicators, “Do not be afraid. Through your work, you can be builders of peace, unity, and social dialogue. Be sowers of light in the shadows,”and he expresses his hope for a Church where no one must suffer in silence and where truth is not feared but embraced as a path to liberation.

Paola Ugaz