Pope: 'A hallmark of many who immigrated to US was their Catholic faith'

Pope Leo XIV welcomes the National Italian American Foundation in the Vatican on Wednesday morning before his weekly General Audience, recalling that "a hallmark of many who immigrated to the United States from Italy was their Catholic faith" that "sustained them," also in the difficult moments.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

With this recollection, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the National Italian American Foundation in the Vatican on Wednesday morning. He received them before his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, on the occasion of the Foundation's 50th anniversary.

Warmly greeting the members of the Foundation's Board of Directors in English, the Holy Father commended their efforts.

Their faith sustained them

"As you well know," he recognized, "tens of millions of Americans proudly claim their Italian heritage, even if their ancestors arrived in the United States of America generations ago."

Pope Leo thanked them for their work to educate young people regarding Italian culture and history, as well as provide scholarships and other charitable assistance in both countries, which, he said, "helps to maintain a mutually beneficial and concrete connection between the two nations."

"A hallmark of many who immigrated to the United States from Italy," he highlighted, "was their Catholic faith, with its rich traditions of popular piety and devotions that they continued to practice in their new nation."

"This faith," Pope Leo insisted, "sustained them in difficult moments, even as they arrived with a sense of hope for a prosperous future in their new country."

Pope Leo receives National Italian American Foundation (@Vatican Media)

Cherish your legacy

With this sentiment, the Pope observed their visit to the Vatican occurs during the Jubilee Year of hope and remembered Rome as a city "marked by the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul as well as many saints who strengthened the Church throughout difficult periods of history."

"In an age beset by many challenges, may this," the Holy Father said, "renew your sense of hope and trust in the future."

Finally, before imparting his Apostolic Blessing, Pope Leo XIV reassured, "I pray that each of you and your families will always cherish the rich spiritual and cultural legacy that you have inherited from those who have gone before you."

