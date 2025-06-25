Pope to seminarians: 'Keep your eyes on Jesus'

Pope Leo XIV urges seminarians from the Dioceses of Triveneto to keep their eyes fixed on Jesus, cast every minute of their lives on the Lord's faithfulness, and to remember that Blessed John Paul I, who came from their region, was a "shepherd" who presents "a true model for priestly life."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus": this, said Pope Leo XIV, was his most important recommendation as he addressed seminarians from the northern Italian Dioceses of Triveneto in the Vatican on Wednesday morning, prior to his Wednesday General Audience.

The Holy Father began by recalling that their faces were familiar, having encountered many of them at the Jubilee encounter for seminarians in St. Peter's Basilica, recognizing this morning's meeting as a sort of second meeting.

Blessed John Paul I, a true model of priestly life

Pope Leo also remembered their area's Christian roots, recalling that Blessed Pope John Paul I came from their region. He noted that in that Shepherd, "the finest virtues of your people shone." "In him," Pope Leo underscored, "you have a true model of priestly life."

The Holy Father remembered St. Augustine's words regarding his conversion, recounted in his Confessions, which recognize that on the one hand, he wanted to decide for Christ, but on the other, he was held back by scruples and temptations.

In the midst of these struggles, the Holy Father ultimately urged them, like St. Augustine, to entrust themselves to the Lord.

He told them to have "boundless trust in the Lord, the One who has called you, giving up the illusion that you are enough on your own or that you can do it by yourselves," noting this not only applies to their years in the seminary, but to their whole lives.

'I cast myself upon the faithfulness of God'

"At every moment – especially in times of desolation or even sin," Pope Leo XIV underscored, "repeat to yourselves the words of the psalmist: 'I cast myself upon the faithfulness of God, now and forever.'”

Pope Leo XIV meets with seminarians of Dioceses of Triveneto (@Vatican Media)

With this sentiment, the Holy Father urged them to always turn to the Word of God and the Sacraments, as "perennial sources from which you can always draw new life for your spiritual journey and pastoral commitment," and told them not to think of themselves as alone, nor to isolate themselves.

"Being protagonists does not mean being soloists!" he said, inviting them to always cultivate communion, first and foremost with their fellow seminarians, and to have full trust in their formators, without hesitation or duplicity.

Encountering Jesus gives us joy

"And you, formators, be good traveling companions to the seminarians entrusted to you," the Pope also insisted, telling them to "offer them the humble witness of your life and faith; accompany them with sincere affection." "Know that you are all supported by the Church, especially in the person of the Bishop."

Finally, the most important thing, Pope Leo said, was "keep your eyes fixed on Jesus, cultivating a relationship of friendship with Him."

"For indeed, encountering Jesus," he stressed, "saves our life and gives us the strength and joy to communicate the Gospel to all."

Pope Leo concluded by praying the Blessed Mother always accompany them and wishing them a good journey of faith.

Pope Leo meets with seminarians of Diocese of Triveneto (@Vatican Media)