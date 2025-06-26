Pope to priests: 'No one here is alone'

Pope Leo hugs one of the participants of the International Meeting "Happy Priests - I have called you friends" (@Vatican Media)

In his message to participants of the International Meeting with Priests, Pope Leo XIV stresses the importance of the fraternal aspect of priestly formation and life, reminding priests that they are never alone.

By Kielce Gussie

As part of the Jubilee of Priests taking place from June 25-27, Pope Leo XIV held an audience with priests, seminarians, and formators at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome for an international meeting titled, “Joyful Priests—I have called you friends.”

A fraternal experience

About 1,700 people gathered in the Auditorium to listen to opening words from Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

The Prefect pointed out that this meeting is more than “simply a conference or a formation session”. Rather, he insisted, it was “above all a true ecclesial, synodal, and fraternal experience.”

Cardinal Lazzaro stressed the goal is to return to the heart of the priestly life. That is, being friends with Jesus. He argued being happy priests is not a slogan but a “real, concrete possibility, something to be lived out day by day.”

Three insights in the priesthood

In his message to those present, Pope Leo echoed the Prefect’s words. He highlighted that Jesus’ words, “I have called you friends,” are not just a nice statement. Instead, the Pope shared, they are “a true key to understanding the priestly ministry.”

Reflecting on this, Pope Leo offered three insights into priestly formation. The first is that formation is a path of relationship, and this means “being formed in relationship, not just in skills.”

Therefore, the Pope warned against letting formation simply be focused on acquiring knowledge but be centered on growing in familiarity with God.

1,700 people filled the Conciliazione Auditorium to listen to Pope Leo's reflection for the Jubilee of Priests (@Vatican Media)

The second insight Pope Leo shared was that fraternity is a crucial part of priestly life. He encouraged the priests and seminarians to live as brothers and not rivals or isolated individuals.

He stressed how important this insight is with a question: “How could we, as ministers, build vibrant communities if there is no real and sincere brotherhood among us?”

Thirdly, Pope Leo argued that the formation of priests means forming men capable of loving, listening, praying, and serving together. It is for this reason “we must take great care in preparing formators.”

The seminary itself is a great reminder that priestly formation cannot take place in isolation but in community.

Do not be afraid

Speaking about vocations and the “signs of crisis affecting the life and mission of priests,” Pope Leo highlighted that men continue to be called to the priesthood and strive to live out their mission faithfully.

He encouraged all priests “not to be afraid to make bold and liberating proposals” that can inspire young people to hear the call to their vocation.

This international meeting took place on the eve of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the Pontiff took the opportunity to recall Pope Francis’ encyclical, Dilexit nos, which is a reminder that every person is made for God.

This international meeting took place on the eve of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. (@Vatican Media)

He urged priests to rediscover the enthusiasm of mission because “when someone truly believes, you can tell—the joy of the minister reflects his encounter with Christ.”

“One for all”

Before closing the meeting, one priest asked the Pope for a hug before giving him a zucchetto. Pope Leo told the crowds that this one hug would be for them all. He then reiterated a message from his speech on the importance of the spiritual life of the priest.

“No one here is alone,” he said, because there will be many times when a priest will seek “a good accompanier, a spiritual director, a good confessor.” This once again stressed the importance of fraternity in formation and priestly life.

Even in the most remote and distant mission fields, the Pope said, no one is ever alone. He encouraged the formators, priests, and seminarians to live the “closeness” Pope Francis often called for.

“Always count on God’s grace and my closeness too,” Pope Leo explained, “and together we can truly be this voice in the world.”