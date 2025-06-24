Pope Leo XIV sends telegram to victims of Damascus bombing

Incense burns during a vigil for the victims of a suicide bomber at Mar Elias Church (ANSA)

In a telegram on June 24, the Pope joins his voice to that of others offering their condolences and prayers for the victims and their families of the suicide bombing at St. Elias church in Damascus, Syris.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV released a telegram on June 24th to express his deep condolences for those who lost loved ones in the suicide bombing at St. Elias parish in Damascus, Syria.



The message, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope expressed that he was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Mar Elias." He expressed his wholehearted solidarity with everyone impacted by the tragedy.



In remembering those who were killed, the Pope commended "the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of our heavenly Father" and extended his prayers "for those who mourn their loss, for the recovery of the injured, and invokes the almighty’s gifts of consolation, healing and peace among the nation.