Pope's June prayer intention: 'That the world might grow in compassion'

Pope Leo XIV releases his first monthly prayer intention for the month of June, inviting the faithful to pray "that each one of us might find consolation in a personal relationship with Jesus, and from His Heart, learn to have compassion on the world."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV's monthly prayer intention for June, the month traditionally dedicated to devotion to the Heart of Jesus, is "that the world might grow in compassion."

The Pope invited the Church to pray for this intention in this month's The Pope Video, which is entrusted to the entire Catholic Church through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network .

For the first time since the Holy Father's election as 266th Successor of Peter on 8 May 2025, we hear Pope Leo XIV’s voice presenting The Pope Video prayer intention.

The Pope Video for June begins with hearing Pope Leo pray "that each one of us might find consolation in a personal relationship with Jesus, and from His Heart, learn to have compassion on the world."

The video also presents an original prayer to the Sacred Heart.

Prayer to the Sacred Heart

A woman's voice leads the prayer, which begins, "Lord, I come to Your tender Heart today, to You who have words that set my heart ablaze, to You who pour out compassion on the little ones and the poor, on those who suffer, and on all human miseries."

Next, it expresses the desire to know the Lord better, to contemplate Him in the Gospel, to be with Him, and to learn from Him and His charity.

Remembering how Christ "showed us the Father’s love by loving us without measure with Your divine and human Heart," the prayer implores, "Grant all Your children the grace of encountering You."

With this sentiment, it asks for the Lord's closeness and involvement in our daily lives. "Change, shape, and transform our plans," the prayer continues, "so that we seek only You in every circumstance: in prayer, in work, in encounters, and in our daily routine."

Finally, the supplication asks that the Lord, from this encounter, send us out on a mission of compassion and consolation for the world.

The images accompanying this prayer were filmed in the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus in Rome, where one finds the famous image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus by Pompeo Batoni, the restoration of which will be completed by the end of the month; and the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Makati, in the Philippines, which is a popular religious destination for the Archdiocese of Manila.

Sacred Heart at the heart of pontificates

The Church has traditionally dedicated the entire month of June to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The relevance of the Sacred Heart to the life of the Church is demonstrated both in popular devotion and in the fact that four Popes have dedicated an encyclical to the topic.

Pope Leo XIII, whose name the current Pope took, wrote Annum Sacrum in 1899, in which he consecrated all of humanity to the Heart of Jesus. In 1928, Pope Pius XI, in Miserentissimum Redemptor , invited us to make reparation through acts of love for the wounds our sins inflict on the Heart of Christ. For his part, Pope Pius XII published Haurietis aquas in 1956, in which he explores the theological basis for devotion to the Sacred Heart.

Most recently, Pope Francis wrote Dilexit nos in 2024, and proposed devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as a response to the throwaway culture and the culture of indifference.

The Pope Video

The Pope Video is an official global initiative with the purpose of disseminating the Holy Father's monthly prayer intentions. It is carried out by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer).

Since 2016, The Pope Video has had more than 247 million views across all the Vatican’s social networks, and is translated into more than 23 languages, receiving press coverage in 114 countries.

This video, produced by The Pope Video Prayer Network team, coordinated by Andrea Sarubbi, and created with the help of Coronation Media, is distributed with the help of the La Machi agency and the collaboration of Vatican Media.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network is a Pontifical Society, with the mission of mobilizing Catholics through prayer and action in response to the challenges facing humanity and the mission of the Church.