Pope at Regina Coeli: ‘I think of families suffering from war’

Pope Leo greets families gathered for the Jubilee for Families during the Regina Coeli address in St. Peter’s Square and reflects on the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord.

By Linda Bordoni

Greeting delegations from 131 countries from every part of the world gathered in the Vatican for the Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly, Pope Leo XIV turned his thoughts to those families suffering due to war in the Middle East, in Ukraine and in other parts of the world.

“May the Mother of God help us to press forward on the path of peace,” he said.

The Pope was speaking to those gathered for the recitation of the Regina Coeli prayer following the conclusion of the Eucharistic celebration for the Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly.

Families

Expressing particular joy for the presence of children and for the hope they bring, the Pope described families as “small domestic churches where the message of the Gospel is received and passed on.”

And quoting from Saint John Paul II’s Letter to Families Gratissimam Sane, he said, “The family has its origin in that same love with which the Creator embraces the created world.”

“May faith, hope and love always increase in our families,” the Pope added, with a special thanks to grandparents and the elderly, who, he said, “are a model of genuine faith and an inspiration for the younger generation.”

Solemnity of the Ascension

Pope Leo went on to remind the faithful that in many parts of the world, the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord is being celebrated on this Sunday.

“It is a beautiful feast, which makes us look forward to the goal of our earthly journey,” he said.

Beatifications

Thus, he recalled the beatification on Saturday in Poland of Cristofora Klomfass and fourteen other Sisters of the Congregation of Saint Catherine Virgin and Martyr.

The sisters, he explained were killed in 1945 when the Red Army invaded Poland. “Despite a climate of hatred and of terror against the Catholic faith, they persevered in their service to the sick and orphans.”

The Holy Father then commended to the intercession of the new Blessed Martyrs “all those women religious throughout the world who devote themselves generously for the sake of God’s Kingdom.”

World Day of Communications

The Pope also remembered that today marks the 59th World Day of Social Communications - established in 1967 by Pope Paul VI. He expressed his gratitude to "media professionals who, by upholding the ethical quality of their messages, support families in their educational role."