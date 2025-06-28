Pope Leo XIV receives the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in the Vatican (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Pope Leo XIV receives the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in the Vatican on Saturday, who subsequently met with the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV received the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, with his wife and entourage, in the Vatican on Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the President subsequently met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.



"During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State," the statement read, "the good relations between the Holy See and Equatorial Guinea were noted."

Particular attention, it wrote, was "given to the Catholic Church’s contribution in the fields of education and healthcare, and to the human, social, and cultural development of the population."

According to the statement, "there was also an exchange of views on current international issues, with particular reference to the effects of conflicts and the challenges to public security in the countries of Central and Western Africa."

