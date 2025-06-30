Pope Leo meets President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

Pope Leo XIV meets President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Pope Leo XIV meets President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Mr. Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, in the Vatican, who subsequently met with the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Pope Leo XIV received the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in the Vatican on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the President subsequently met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.



"During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State," the statement read, "the good relations between the Holy See and the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe were noted."

Particular attention, it wrote, was "given to certain aspects of the country’s political and socio-economic situation, particularly the collaboration with the local Church in the areas of healthcare and education, with special focus on the formation of the youth of the archipelago."

According to the statement, "there was also an exchange of views on regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of promoting dialogue and cooperation among nations."

