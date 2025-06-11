Pope Leo speaks with the Prime Minister of Spain over phone call

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude for the King and Queen’s presence at his Mass at the beginning of his pontificate and the Prime Minister renewed his invitation to visit Spain.

By Kielce Gussie

This afternoon, Pope Leo XIV spoke on the phone with Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, Prime Minister of Spain. The Holy See Press Office released a statement explaining that during the call, the Pope expressed his gratitude that King Felipe and Queen Letizia came to Rome to participate in the Mass marking the beginning of his Petrine Ministry.

The two also discussed topics important to both countries, including the migration crisis, the need to build bridges to resolve ongoing conflicts, and the defense of human dignity.

Prime Minister Sánchez Pérez-Castejón also renewed his invitiation to Pope Leo to visit Spain after they commented on the upcoming Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development set to take place in June in Seville, Spain.