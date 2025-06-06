Pope: Religious orders express beauty of Church’s diverse charisms

Pope Leo XIV meets with representatives of three religious congregations, and highlights the Church’s beauty which they express through their diverse charisms and apostolic missions.

By Devin Watkins

Representatives of three religious orders met with Pope Leo XIV on Friday, including the Society of African Missions, the Third Order Regular of St. Francis, and the Congregation of the Servants of the Paraclete.

In his address, the Pope prayed for the members of their congregations, inviting them to join contemplation and apostolic efforts to advance the work of redemption.

He noted that the three institutes were born at different eras of the Church’s history, saying each responds to various needs of the Mystical Body of Christ.

Turning first to participants in the 113th General Chapter of the Third Order of St. Francis, Pope Leo said the themes delegates are addressing relate to the entire people of God, notably, community life, formation, and vocations.

He encouraged them to consider the three elements in light of their “penitential” charism, since their own roots date back to the time of St. Francis of Assisi.

“This reminds us,” said the Pope, “that—as St. Francis himself said—only through a constant journey of conversion can we offer our brothers and sisters ‘the fragrant words of our Lord Jesus Christ’.”

Pope Leo XIV then recalled the foundation of the Society of African Missions, which is also holding its General Chapter, by Venerable Bishop Melchior de Marion Brésillac in 1856.

He underlined the missionary spirit of their charism, to which he said they have remained faithful throughout their history.

“Fidelity to mission has enabled you to overcome countless internal and external challenges over time,” said the Pope, adding that it “has allowed you to grow—indeed, drawing inspiration and opportunity from adversity to embark on new apostolic horizons in Africa and beyond.”

Recalling the words of their founder, the Pope encouraged the SMA Fathers to embrace “the folly of the Cross” and free themselves from all worldly entanglements so as to be filled with Christ.

Finally, Pope Leo spoke to several formators of the Servants of the Paraclete, which was founded in the United States in 1947 to minister to priests and religious brothers with personal difficulties.

“Since then,” said the Pope, “you have carried out your ministry of humble, patient, delicate, and discreet closeness to deeply wounded individuals, offering them therapeutic paths that pair a deeply spiritual personal and communal life with highly qualified professional assistance tailored to their needs.”

He said the Servants of the Paraclete remind religious men and women that they too are “patients in need of healing,” even as they act as ministers of Christs for others.

St. Augustine, he added, offered the image of a boat that can develop cracks due to morality and fragility. “The holy Bishop of Hippo offers a remedy,” he said. “To empty ourselves and not sink—he says—let us give heed to this exhortation… Let us forgive!”

In conclusion, Pope Leo XIV said the diversity of charisms in the Church shows the radiance of her beauty, expressed in the audience in her “commitment to conversion, enthusiasm of mission, and warmth of mercy.”

Listen to our report