Pope Leo calls on Bishops to be men of communion

In a meditation for the Jubilee of Bishops, Pope Leo XIV says Bishops must be witnesses of hope through the example of “a life firmly grounded in God and completely devoted to the service of the Church.”

By Christopher Wells

Bishops, before being shepherds, are sheep and members of the Lord’s flock, Pope Leo said on Wednesday, addressing prelates who had passed through the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica for the Jubilee.

“If we are to lead the Churches entrusted to our care,” he said, “we must let ourselves be profoundly renewed by Jesus, the Good Shepherd, in order to conform ourselves fully to His Heart and to the mystery of His love.”

Recalling the Bull of the 2025 Jubilee – “Hope does not disappoint” – Pope Leo offered a reflection on how Bishops are called to be “witnesses to hope” by their example of lives “firmly grounded in God and completely devoted to the service of the Church.”

Watch: Jubilee of Bishops - Meditation by Pope Leo XIV

Visible principle of unity

The Holy Father began by focusing on Bishops as the “visible principle of unity” in their particular Churches. “It is his duty to build communion among its members and with the universal Church,” he explained, “by fostering the variety of gifts and ministries given for its own growth and the spread of the Gospel.”

In this service, he continued, the Bishop is supported by “a special divine grace” which helps him to be “a teacher of faith” and a “minister of sanctification,” and “strengthens his commitment to the Kingdom of God.”

A man who lives a theological life

A Bishop, moreover, is “a man who lives a theological life”, that is, “a person completely docile to the promptings of the Holy Spirit, Who fills him with faith, hope and charity.”

As a man of faith, the Bishop, like Moses, “sees ahead, glimpses the goal, and perseveres in times of trial,” and acts as an intercessor. Through hope, the Bishop helps his people not to despair, not through words alone, but by his closeness to them, “not offering easily solutions, but rather the experience of communities that strive to live the Gospel in simplicity and solidarity.”

The theological virtues of faith and hope, Pope Leo said, come together in the Bishop “as a man of pastoral charity,” one who is always inspired and motivated by the charity of Christ the Shepherd. Drawing daily on the grace that comes from the Eucharist and his own life of prayer, the Bishop offers an example of fraternal love to all those in his care.

Other essential virtues of a Bishop

Pope Leo went on to highlight various other virtues necessary for a Bishop, highlighting especially the “essential virtues” of pastoral prudence, evangelical poverty, and perfect continence in celibacy.

He noted that Bishops must be “firm and decisive in dealing with situations that can cause scandal and with every case of abuse, especially those involving minors, and fully respect the legislation currently in force.”

Additionally, he said, Bishops are called “to cultivate the human virtues,” notably those highlighted by the Second Vatican Council, including fairness, sincerity, self-control, patience, the ability to listen and engage in dialogue, and a willingness to serve.

Men of communion

Pope Leo concluded his meditation with the hope that “the prayers of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saints Peter and Paul” might obtain for Bishops and their communities the graces they need the most.

In particular, he prayed that their prayers might help Bishops “to be men of communion, always promoting unity in the diocesan presbyterate,” adding, “That spirit of communion encourages priests in their pastoral outreach and makes the particular Church grow in unity.”