Dr. Luigi Carbone Dr. Luigi Carbone  (ANSA)
Pope

Pope appoints Dr. Luigi Carbone as Director of Vatican Healthcare Services

Pope Leo XIV appoints Dr. Luigi Carbone as the head of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican, who had thus far been serving as the deputy director of the body responsible for safeguarding public hygiene and health within the territory of Vatican City State.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Dr. Luigi Carbone as Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, the body tasked with ensuring public hygiene and health in the Vatican.

Dr. Carbone has served thus far as Deputy Director of the same Directorate and was also the personal physician to Pope Francis who accompanied the late Holy Father during his illness.

The newly-named Director will take up the position on August 1.

Dr. Carbone succeeds Professor Andrea Arcangeli, who has served as Director since 1 August 2020, and is turning 70 this month.

02 June 2025, 13:35

