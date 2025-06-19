“León De Perú”: Vatican Media to release documentary on Prevost’s years of mission
By Vatican News
Just over a month into the pontificate of Leo XIV, Vatican Media is set to release León de Perú (Leo of Peru) on 20 June 2025. This documentary retraces the missionary work of Robert Francis Prevost in Peru. The journey travels across various sites in the country, such as Chulucanas, Trujillo, Lima, Callao, and Chiclayo, where the voices of different people recount the pastoral and social work of the future pope.
The documentary is a production of the Editorial Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication and was created by journalists Salvatore Cernuzio, Felipe Herrera-Espaliat, and Jaime Vizcaíno Haro.
At 5:00 PM (Rome time), the film will premiere on the Vatican News YouTube channel in Spanish, Italian, and English, and will be distributed through other international media outlets. A preview screening for journalists accredited with the Holy See Press Office will take place at 4:00 PM in the Vatican Film Library.
Accreditation Procedure
Journalists and media operators who wish to participate must apply through the Holy See Press Office online accreditation System available at press.vatican.va/accreditamenti
