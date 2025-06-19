Pope Leo XIV visits Vatican Radio Transmission Center outside of Rome

On the anniversary of his priestly ordination, Pope Leo XIV travels to the Vatican Radio shortwave transmission center in the town of Santa Maria di Galeria in the Lazio region, and expresses gratitude for the work carried out “with fidelity and continuity, even on a feast day” and for a service that reaches places “where few broadcasters are able to go.”

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Thursday morning, Pope Leo XIV visited Santa Maria di Galeria, in the extraterritorial zone where the shortwave transmission center of Vatican Radio, part of the Dicastery for Communication, is located. He also celebrated with the staff over a small reception marking his 43rd anniversary of priestly ordination, which falls today.

The Holy See Press Office informed journalists of the excursion with a post on Telegram, revealing that the Holy Father met with the staff of the center, conversed with them, visited the transmitter hall designed by architect Pier Luigi Nervi, and sat in the control room for shortwave transmissions.

Pope Leo XIV visits the transmitting center of Vatican Radio at Santa Maria di Galeria

The Radio Center was inaugurated by Pope Pius XII in 1957, and the last time a Pope visited the Center and the area of Santa Maria di Galeria, was when Pope St. John Paul II did so in 1991.

During Pope Leo's visit, the Press Office note stated, he inquired about the operation of the antennas, broadcasts, and the digital disaster recovery system.

Pope Leo, the statement noted, suggested that during his missionary work in Latin America and Africa, it was invaluable to be able to receive Vatican Radio’s shortwave transmissions, which reach places where few broadcasters can, and reaffirmed the missionary value of communication.

Pope Leo XIV visits Santa Maria di Galeria

After imparting his Apostolic Blessing upon all those present, Pope Leo XIV expressed thanks for the work carried out “with fidelity and continuity, even on a feast day like today,” the Solemnity of Corpus Christi.

In addition, the statement noted that the Pope also had the opportunity to examine the exterritorial zone, whose status dates back to agreements with the Italian government in 1951. For this area, and based on the motu proprio 'Fratello Sole,' a project is under consideration to install an agrivoltaic system, which would provide not only electrical power to the radio station, but also complete energy self-sufficiency for the Vatican City State.

Pope Leo XIV visits Santa Maria di Galeria