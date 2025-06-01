Communicating hope in a time of crisis: Reflection from the Holy Land

In his message, released on January 24, 2025, Pope Francis invites us to become “communicators of hope." (ANSA)

On World Communications Day, journalist Miral Atik reflects on Pope Francis' Message for the 59th World Day of Social Communications.

By Miral Atik

In a time when war, division, and suffering are sweeping across the Holy Land, Pope Francis’ message for the 59th World Day of Social Communications—celebrated on June 1st, the Sunday before Pentecost—comes as an urgent call: “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts” (1 Peter 3:15–16). The Pope’s words echo with deep pastoral and prophetic meaning, inviting all Christians—not only those working in media—to reflect on how we use social communication. Is it a tool for peace, or additional fuel for conflict?

A Word of Hope Amid the Noise of War

In his message, released on January 24, 2025, Pope Francis invites us to become “communicators of hope,” rooted in Christ, “the Perfect Communicator.”[1] He warns against communication that feeds fear, hate, or despair—rhetoric that dehumanizes and divides.

“Hope is a risk that must be taken,” he writes. “It is a hidden virtue, tenacious and patient.” Yet hope, he insists, must be communicated with truth, reverence, and compassion.

From Emmaus to Gaza: What Kind of Communicators Are We?

The Pope’s question resounds powerfully in a land where a single image can ignite flames of anger—and a single word can console a broken heart: “What kind of communication do we practice?”

He likens the Christian communicator to one who sifts for gold among grains of sand. In a land burdened with painful stories, communicators are called to tell stories of hope—not to beautify reality, but to reveal the beauty that dwells even in darkness. Pope Francis highlights three essential traits of Christian communication, inspired by the First Letter of Peter:

Choosing to see goodness even when all seems lost, through the gift of the Holy Spirit. We must be ready to explain the reason for our hope: Christ Himself. We must speak with gentleness and respect, not aggression or fear.

He offered the Risen Christ on the road to Emmaus as a model of true communication—one that begins by listening. Jesus first walked alongside the disciples in their confusion and grief, patiently hearing their pain before gently rekindling their hope. In the same way, we are called to journey with others, beginning not with words, but with presence. By sharing stories of courage, mercy, and resilient faith, we do not shout hope into the world—we awaken it quietly, through compassionate witness. Pope Francis urges us to tell stories that uncover beauty and light in a world burdened by suffering—narratives that deepen our shared humanity.

From the Heart: A Communication That Heals

The Pope envisions a style of communication that makes us “fellow travellers,” walking together in times of trial, sowing hope rooted in mercy rather than fear or anger. This kind of communication, especially in a time of war and division, is a prophetic act: it draws hearts together, unveils the quiet good unfolding even in suffering, and fosters unity rather than division. Such communication resists reducing people to slogans or ideologies. It embraces their humanity and promotes beauty and solidarity. It is not driven by instinctive reaction, but guided by love—transforming words into instruments of healing.

He speaks of a communication that springs from hearts grounded in Christ, creating bonds of communion rather than walls of isolation. This vision is especially urgent in the Holy Land, where stories of hope are lifelines, and each word can either reopen wounds or begin to heal them.

Christians as Witnesses in the Media

To all Christians of the Holy Land—clergy, youth, journalists, parents, and students—your voice matters. In a land where every word echoes in fragile hearts, choose love. In a region often gripped by despair, choose to speak hope. And in a world addicted to outrage, dare to be gentle..

May we be storytellers of hope, reminding the world that even in darkness, Christ walks with us—and our words can become tools of His peace. Let us share this hope—faithfully, courageously, and tenderly—from the heart of the Holy Land to the ends of the earth.

As a Christian from the Holy Land, I wrote this article as a reflection on the 59th World Day of Social Communications, in response to the Dicastery for Communication’s invitation to help share and promote Pope Francis’ message:

“Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts” (cf. 1 Peter 3:15–16).

[1]"communio et progressio" on the means of social communication written by order of the second vatican council, Paragraph 11.