Chicago set to celebrate election of Pope Leo XIV

Fans take pictures of the mural of Pope Leo XIV during a rain delay in the game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 20, 2025 (2025 Getty Images)

The Archdiocese of Chicago, hometown of Pope Leo XIV, is hosting an event in the city's Rate Field, residence of its beloved White Sox baseball team, to celebrate the election to the papacy of a native son.

By Vatican News

The US city of Chicago, Pope Leo XIV's hometown, is preparing to celebrate his election with a day of prayer and music.

The meeting, which will take place in Chicago's Rate Field, is described by the Archdiocese of Chicago - hosting the event - as one of faith, unity, and community spirit.

In a post on X the Archdiocese wrote: Join us at Rate Field - Home of the @WhiteSox for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the election of Pope Leo XIV on June 14. Get your tickets now at https://ticketmaster.com/event/040062AB8F6B11DB

Rate Field is the city's baseball stadium, home ballpark of Major League Baseball's Chicago White Sox.

Gates will open at 12:30 on Saturday, June 14, with the programme beginning at 2:30 pm, ending with Holy Mass, presided over by Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, at 4:00 pm local time.

Cardinal Blase Cupich released a short video message when the event was first announced, inviting all to participate.

Although Pope Leo XIV will not be present in Chicago for the event, he has announced that he will be participating remotely from Rome, with a video message to be played at the gathering.

The response from the faithful following the announcement of the event has been extraordinary. Within the first 15 minutes of ticket availability, over 9,000 tickets were requested. By the end of the first day, that number had reached 20,000.

Tickets are still available at the price of five USD ($5), and all are invited to join. For more information and to register for the event, please visit archchicago.org/PopeLeoXIV