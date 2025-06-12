With Pope Leo Vatican solidarity with Ukraine continues

A truck loaded with humanitarian aid has arrived in Kharkiv, one of the Ukrainian cities most severely affected by recent Russian attacks. The Papal Almoner reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the Holy See to bring the Pope’s charity to those in need.

By Benedetta Capelli

Speaking after the arrival of a large truck carrying humanitarian aid in war-struck Kharkiv, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski said, “The mission of bringing the Pope’s charity to those in need never paused, not even during the Sede Vacante.”

The truck departed several days ago from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, a longstanding centre of support for the Ukrainian people. “Charity never stops,” said Cardinal Krajewski, highlighting how Ukraine, described by Pope Leo XIV, echoing the words of Pope Francis, as “deeply afflicted”, remains close to the heart of the Church.

The truck arriving in Kharkiv

From Rome to the frontlines of need

Since the onset of the war, Saint Sophia—the spiritual home of the Ukrainian community in Rome—has served as a vital hub of solidarity. The Apostolic Almoner’s Office, too, has contributed generously, sending supplies stored in the Vatican’s warehouses.

“We even included chairs and tables salvaged from a hotel that was closing,” explained Cardinal Krajewski. The shipment also contained mattresses, food, and essential items for children. “They need everything—especially now,” he added, underscoring the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a time marked by suffering and urgency, Pope Leo XIV continues the mission of compassionate presence, sustaining the people of Ukraine with tangible signs of solidarity and hope. As the war grinds on, the Church’s response remains steadfast: bringing comfort where there is pain, and charity where there is devastation.

Unloading the truck