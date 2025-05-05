The Conclave from the Middle Ages to our days

The Conclave as we know today goes back to the Middle Ages and was established to prevent a prolonged Vacant See (Sede Vacante) and outside interference.

By Lisa Zengarini*

The term “Conclave” comes from two Latin words: cum (with) and clavis (key). In Church terminology, it designates both the secluded place where the papal election is held, and the body of cardinals convened there to elect the new Pope.

Formally established in 1274 by Pope Gregory X

The upcoming Conclave starting on May 7 to elect the 267th Pope, will be the 76th in the form we know today, which was established by Pope Gregory X in 1274, and the 26th held under the gaze of Michelangelo's Last Judgment in the Sistine Chapel.

Over the centuries, various reforms shaped the elections of the Pope which originally occurred without a formal structure. The first significant changes were introduced by Pope Nicholas II in 1059 with the Bull In nomine Domini, which specified that only cardinals could elect the Roman Pontiff.

Before that, the Successor of Peter was chosen with the participation of the ecclesial community: clergy assessed candidates proposed by the faithful, and the bishops chose the Pope. External influences and interferences from political powers, of course, played a major role in the election often hindering the electoral procedures.

In 1179 Pope Alexander III promulgated the Constitution Licet de vitanda introducing the requirement of a two-thirds majority — a key element that remains today.

Preparations of the loggia ahead of the Conclave

The 1268-1271 election in Viterbo, the longest in Church history





Then came the institution of the Conclave. This setting was formalized in 1274 by Pope Gregory X in the Constitution Ubi periculum that established in future papal elections, cardinals should be locked away in seclusion "cum clave," from both inside and outside so they could focus on their task of electing the next head of the Catholic Church “without any political or personal interference.”

This followed his own deadlocked election in the city of Viterbo in 1271 which lasted nearly three years (1268-1271) and is known to be the longest in history. The story has it that 1268, 18 cardinals gathered in the papal palace of Viterbo to elect a Pope, but after 2 years and 9 months hadn’t decided. The people of Viterbo, frustrated, locked them in the palace, and walled up the doors. Eventually, Teobaldo Visconti, then Archdeacon of Liege, who was not a cardinal, nor even a priest, was elected and became Pope Gregory X.

The first Conclave in in 1276

Following Ubi periculum, the first official Conclave was held in Arezzo in 1276 with the election of Innocent V. In 1621, Gregory XV introduced the requirement for secret and written ballots. In 1904, Pius X abolished any claimed right of exclusion and enforced secrecy about all that happens in the Conclave—even after it ends. The documentation is preserved and accessible only to the Pope.

Changes from the 20th century to today



After World War II, in 1945, Pius XII issued the constitution Vacantis Apostolicae Sedis, introducing new rules. From the moment the See is vacant, all cardinals—including the Secretary of State and Congregation prefects—cease their duties, except for the Camerlengo, the Penitentiary, and the Vicar of Rome. Later, in Ingravescentem Aetatem, Paul VI decreed that only cardinals under 80 years old could vote.

Not all Conclaves have been held in the Sistine Chapel

Read also 28/04/2025 Conclave to elect new Pope to begin on May 7th The conclave to elect the 267th Pope will begin on May 7th, following the conclusion of the Novemdiales Masses to pray for the eternal repose of the late Pope Francis.

The first Conclave to be held at the Sistine Chapel was in 1492. Although every Conclave has been held at the Sistine Chapel since 1878, over the centuries elections had taken place in various locations before a fixed setting was decided upon. Most were still held within Rome, but 15 have previously taken place outside the Eternal City. Some Conclaves have even been conducted outside of Italy. The Conclave of 1314-16 was held in France, and a century later, the Conclave of 1415-17 was held in Germany.

In his Apostolic Constitution "Universi Dominici Gregis" Pope St. John Paul II’s confirmed the most famous chapel in the world, called the “Via Pulchritudinis” (Way of Beauty) as the official location for the election of the new Pope.

Listen to our report

The duration of Conclaves

The duration of Conclaves varies. As mentioned the longest recorded election was that of Gregory the X, which took nearly three years. On the opposite end of the spectrum is is the one in 1503 which lasted only a few hours leading to the election of Pope Julius II.

The duration of the Conclave for late Pope Francis was relatively short: he was elected on March 13, 2013 after just five rounds in under two days.

Normally the newly elected Pope appears on the balcony to greet the crowd in St. Peter’s Square within an hour from the the with smoke billowing from the chimney over the Sistine Chapel.

Whilst every Pope over the last few centuries has been a cardinal, it is not a requirement. This is extremely rare however, and the last Pope to be appointed that was not previously a cardinal was Urban VI in 1378.

*This article was written with the contribution of Amedeo Lomonaco