Tenth anniversary of Laudato si

On 24 May 2015, the Pope published his social encyclical on the theme of integral ecology, as a new paradigm of justice. “Laudato sì,” with its title taken from the ‘Canticle of the Creatures’ by Saint Francis, became a cornerstone of the Argentinean pope’s magisterium and a reference point for multiple initiatives in favour of the environment. In six chapters, Pope Francis combines concern for the Earth with an appeal for equity, a commitment to society, a call for peace.

