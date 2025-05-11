Seals removed from the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace

The papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace sealed after the death of Pope Francis (21 April 2025) (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The reopening of the papal apartment took place following the Regina Caeli in the presence of the Camerlengo, Cardinal Farrell; the Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin; the Substitute, Archbishop Peña Parra; the Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Gallagher; and the Regent of the Papal Household, Archbishop Sapienza.

At the conclusion of the Regina Caeli prayer from the Loggia of the Blessings on 11 May, Pope Leo XIV had the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace reopened with the removal of the seals that had been placed there during the afternoon of 21 April following the death of Pope Francis.

