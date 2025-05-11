Seals removed from the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace
Vatican News
At the conclusion of the Regina Caeli prayer from the Loggia of the Blessings on 11 May, Pope Leo XIV had the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace reopened with the removal of the seals that had been placed there during the afternoon of 21 April following the death of Pope Francis.
The reopening took place in the presence of the Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell; the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin; the Substitute for General Affairs, Archbishop Peña Parra; the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher; and the Prefect of the Pontifical Household; Archbishop Leonardo Sapienza.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here