Pope at Rosary for closure of the Marian month: Let us walk with Mary

Pope Leo XIV joins the faithful at the conclusion of the prayer of the Rosary in the Vatican Gardens, to mark the end of the Marian month.

By Francesca Merlo

Saturday 31st of May marked the end of the Marian month - the month dedicated to the Virgin Mary. At 8pm Rome time, the faithful gathered outside the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in the Vatican, where they began a candlelit procession, praying the Rosary together as they made their way up to the Grotto of Lourdes.

The procession followed the path of the Joyful Mysteries, with each stop recalling a key moment in the life of Jesus and Mary (@Vatican Media)

The procession followed the path of the Joyful Mysteries, with each stop recalling a key moment in the life of Jesus and Mary: the Annunciation, the Visitation, the Nativity, the Presentation in the Temple, and the Finding of Jesus in the Temple.

At the conclusion of the procession, Pope Leo XIV joined those present at the Grotto and gave a short address. He first expressed his joy at being part of the vigil, describing it as “a gesture of faith through which, in a simple and devout way, we gather under the maternal mantle of Mary".

He noted that the vigil reflected the spirit of the Jubilee Year, with its focus on praise, journey, hope, and faith, before recalling the words of Saint John Paul II, who described the Rosary as a prayer with “a Marian character and a Christological heart” that reflects the depth of the Gospel message.

The Pope greeting people in the Vatican Gardens (@Vatican Media)

The Holy Father then went on to encourage everyone to look at their lives as a journey of faith. "Let us then look at our lives as a journey following Jesus, to be walked, as we did this evening, together with Mary", he said, before inviting the faithful to ask the Lord for the grace to praise Him daily, not only in words but in the way they live.

Finally, the Pope took the opportunity to thank all those present, including Cardinals, Bishops, priests, and consecrated persons. He made special mention of the Benedictine Sisters of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, thanking them for their "affection and gratitude" as they "support our community and our work with their hidden and constant prayer".

He concluded by sharing his hope that the peace and unity experienced during the vigil would remain with all participants, at home, in their communities, and in their service to the Church.