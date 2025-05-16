The rite for the Inauguration of the Petrine Ministry of Leo XIV

The celebration marking the official beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate on May 18 is a solemn liturgy. The rite highlights the bond with the Apostle Peter and his martyrdom, which nurtured the nascent Church of Rome, and the significance of the “Petrine” episcopal insignia conferred upon the Pope: the Pallium and the Ring of the Fisherman.

By Tiziana Campisi

With the Eucharistic celebration taking place on 18 May at 10:00 AM (CET) in St. Peter’s Basilica and Square, the Bishop of Rome, Leo XIV, solemnly begins his Petrine Ministry as the successor of the Apostle Peter and, therefore, as Pastor of the Catholic Church. As explained by the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, the rite features several moments of profound symbolic meaning, including those regarding the ancient episcopal insignia associated with Peter: the Pallium and the Ring of the Fisherman.

The Pallium

The Pallium is a liturgical vestment made from the wool of lambs. It evokes the image of the Good Shepherd who lays the lost sheep on his shoulders, and recalls Peter’s threefold response to the Risen Lord’s call to tend His lambs and sheep. As Simeon of Thessalonica writes in De sacris ordinationibus, the Pallium “represents the Savior who, encountering us like the lost sheep, lifts us onto His shoulders; by assuming our human nature in the Incarnation, He divinized it, offered us to the Father through His death on the Cross, and exalted us through the Resurrection.” It is a narrow band worn over the chasuble, draped around the shoulders. It features two black pendants (front and back), six black silk crosses—one on each pendant and four on the circular band over the shoulders—and is adorned on the front and on the back with three pins (aciculae), symbolising the three nails of Christ’s crucifixion.

The Ring of the Fisherman

The Ring of the Fisherman has the specific significance of a signet ring, representing the seal of faith entrusted to Peter to strengthen his brethren. It is called the “Ring of the Fisherman” because Peter, having believed in Jesus' word, drew the nets ashore from the boat in the miraculous catch of fish.

At the tomb of Saint Peter

The liturgy begins inside St. Peter’s Basilica. Accompanied by the Patriarchs of the Eastern Churches, the new Roman Pontiff descends to the chapel of the Tomb of Saint Peter, where he pauses in prayer and then incenses the site. This moment underscores the deep connection between the Bishop of Rome and the Apostle Peter, who, together with many other Christians, bore witness to the faith with his blood close to that very place.

Two deacons then take the Pallium, the Ring of the Fisherman, and the Book of the Gospels and proceed in procession toward the altar set up on the area in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, in the Square.

On the parvis of St. Peter’s Basilica

Pope Leo XIV joins the procession while the Laudes Regiae—a litany hymn—are sung, invoking the intercession of holy Pontiffs, martyrs, and saints of the Roman Church. Hanging from the central gate of the Basilica is a tapestry depicting the miraculous catch of fish, portraying the dialogue between Jesus and Peter—a central theme in the Liturgy of the Word and throughout the celebration. It is a reproduction of the Flemish tapestry originally made for the Sistine Chapel based on a cartoon by Raphael, now housed in the Vatican Museums.

Near the altar is the image of Our Lady of Good Counsel from the Marian Shrine of Genazzano.

The rite continues with the blessing and sprinkling of holy water, as it is a Sunday in the Easter season. This is followed by the singing of the Gloria and the Collect, which recalls the Father’s plan to build His Church upon Peter.

Liturgy of the Word

The Liturgy of the Word then begins. The First Reading, proclaimed in Spanish, is from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 4:8–12), in which Peter proclaims Christ as “the stone rejected by the builders.” The Responsorial Psalm (Psalm 117 [118]), proclaimed in Italian, continues the imagery of the “stone”: “The stone rejected by the builders has become the cornerstone.”

The Second Reading, also in Spanish, from the First Letter of Peter (1 Pt 5:1–5, 10–11), underscores the connection between Peter, the Church of Rome, and the ministry of his Successor.

The Gospel, a passage from John (Jn 21:15–19), proclaimed in Latin and Greek, recounts Jesus’ threefold question to Peter to “feed My lambs” and “tend My sheep”—one of the foundational texts for Peter’s unique role among the Twelve Apostles.

Conferral of the Petrine Episcopal Insignia

Following the proclamation of the Gospel, three Cardinals from the three orders (deacons, priests, bishops), each representing a different continent, approach Leo XIV. The first places the Pallium upon him; the second offers a special prayer for the Lord’s presence and assistance upon the Pope.

The third likewise prays, invoking Christ, “Shepherd and Bishop of our souls,”—who built the Church upon the rock of Peter and was recognized by him as “the Son of the Living God,” —asking Him to bestow the Ring of the Fisherman upon the new Pope, before presenting Leo XIV with the ring.

The moment concludes with a prayer to the Holy Spirit, asking that He endow the new Pope with strength and gentleness in preserving Christ’s disciples in the unity of communion. The Pope then blesses the assembly with the Book of the Gospels as the acclamation “Ad multos annos!” (“Many years!”) is proclaimed in Greek.

The rite of Obedience

The symbolic rite of obedience follows, in which twelve representatives from all the different categories of the People of God, from all over the world, pledge their obedience to the Pope. The celebration continues with the homily of the Holy Father.

Afterwards, the “Creed” is sung, followed by the Universal Prayer or Prayer of the Faithful, with intercessions in Portuguese, French, Arabic, Polish, and Chinese. Prayers are offered for the universal Church, for the Roman Pontiff at the beginning of his ministry, for those in positions of civil authority, for all who suffer or are in distress, and for the gathered assembly.

Liturgy of the Eucharist

As the Offertory chant “Tu es pastor ovium” (“You are the Shepherd of the sheep”) is sung, the prayer over the offerings of bread and wine asks that, through the Church’s missionary ministry, the fruits of redemption may reach all the earth. Pope Leo XIV then prays the First Eucharistic Prayer (the Roman Canon), followed by the Communion Rite. At its conclusion, the Pope prays that God may confirm the Church in unity and charity and grant that he himself may be saved and protected, along with the flock entrusted to his care.

Concluding Rites

Before the celebration ends, the Pope offers a brief address. After the singing of the Regina Caeli, he imparts the solemn blessing imbued with the biblical imagery of the vine and vineyard applied to the Church. He prays that the Lord may “look upon” and “protect” the vine He has planted, and asks that His face of salvation may “shine” upon all.