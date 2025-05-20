Pope Leo XIV visits the Dicastery for Bishops

Image of Pope Leo celebrating Mass in the chapel of the Dicastery for Bishops (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV makes a surprise visit to the Dicastery for Bishops - where he had served as Prefect until he was elected Pope - and celebrates Mass in the Dicastery's chapel.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV made a surprise visit on Tuesday morning to the Dicastery for Bishops, where he had served as Prefect since his January 2023 appointment until his 8 May election as Pope.

During his visit, the statement noted, Pope Leo celebrated Mass in the Dicastery's chapel.

The Holy Father arrived at the Dicastery’s offices in Piazza Pio XII around 10 a.m. in the dark minivan that has already been seen during his visits outside the Vatican.

Notably, it has been spotted during Pope Leo's May 10 excursion south of Rome to pray at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Genazzano, and exactly one week ago, at the Augustinianum, where he celebrated Mass and had lunch with his Augustinian confreres.

Today, marked the Pope's third surprise outing.

The Holy Father was greeted by applause; and a small crowd gathered in the Square, a few meter's from the colonnade of St. Peter's, were chanting “Viva il Papa!”

Others had waited along Via dei Corridori, parallel to Via della Conciliazione, behind the building, to see the Pope's car emerge from the garage after about an hour and a half.

The Dicastery for Bishops is responsible for all matters pertaining to the establishment and provision of particular Churches and to the exercise of the episcopal office in the Latin Church, without prejudice to the competence of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

This afternoon, the Holy Father will travel to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls to pray at St. Paul's tomb.

On Wednesday morning, Pope Leo will hold his first General Audience with the faithful in the Vatican.

Deborah Castellano Lubov contributed to this report