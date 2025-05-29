Pope Leo XIV visits the Borgo Laudato Sì in Castel Gandolfo

Pope Leo XIV travels to Castel Gandalfo, where he pays a visit to the Borgo Laudato Sì, an area of the papal residence converted by Pope Francis into a space for formation and raising awareness about the care for our common home.

By Vatican News staff reporters

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday made a surprise excursion to the papal residence in Castel Gandalfo, where he visited the Borgo Laudato Sì project initiated by his predecessor Pope Francis.

The Borgo Laudato Sì (“Laudato Sì Village”), located on the grounds of the Papal Villas, is a space dedicated to formation and education on the theme of the earth as our “common home” – an example of the “integral ecology” at the heart of the encyclical for which it is named.

During his visit to Castel Gandolfo, the Holy Father also visited the Apostolic Palace, which Francis had had transformed into a museum in 2016.

Borgo Laudato Sì

With the publication of Laudato Sì ten years ago, Pope Francis shone a spotlight on the critical issue of care for our common home. The natural spaces surrounding the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo – including 20 hectares of farmland, greenhouses, and services buildings – were determined to be the best place to give concrete form to the principles proclaimed in the encyclical.

That dream came to fruition in 2023, when Pope Francis founded the Borgo with two chirographs, with the intention of making a tangible contribution “to the development of ecological education” under the auspices of the Laudato Sì Centre for Higher Education, established at the same time and tasked with raising awareness about care for the environment.

With the help of the experts in botany, biology, integral ecology, and related disciplines, the Borgo began to offer opportunities to explore the values underlying the encyclical and, at the same time, job preparation courses such as those for gardeners and green space maintenance workers.

The Borgo Laudato Sì welcomes not only entrepreneurs and specialists, schoolchildren, and university students, but also those who are marginalized, for whom Pope Francis had special affection, including migrants, women victims of violence, disabled people, ex-prisoners, ex-drug addicts, and many others who are often deprived of educational opportunities