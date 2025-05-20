Pope Leo XIV: Build bridges for ecological and social justice

Marking the 10th anniversary of Laudato si’, Pope Leo XIV sends a videomessage to the Network of Universities for the Care of Our Common Home, and encourages their synodal reflection ahead of COP30.

By Francesca Merlo

Ahead of the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato si’, Pope Leo XIV has sent a videomessage to the Network of Universities for the Care of Our Common Home, gathered at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

Addressing the gencounter, the Holy Father expressed his joy at the Network’s commitment to "engaging in a synodal work of discernment in preparation for COP30". He acknowledged the universities’ efforts to reflect on "a possible reconciliation between public debt and ecological debt" - a theme recently highlighted in the message released for World Day of Peace.

"This Jubilee Year", the Pope added, "is a year of hope", inviting the young people to pursue their endeavours with hope.

Addressing university rectors directly, Pope Leo XIV said, “To you, university rectors, I want to offer encouragement in the mission you have embraced: to be builders of bridges of integration between the Americas and with the Iberian Peninsula, working for ecological, social, and environmental justice".

Gratitude and blessing

Bringing his videomessage to a close, Pope Leo expressed his gratitude to all those present for their dedication and service, thanking them "for all your efforts and your work".

Finally he encouraged each and every person, to continue as they "keep building bridges.”