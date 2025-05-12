Vatican releases Pope Leo XIV's liturgical celebrations for May

Pope Leo XIV's first Mass was celebrated with the College of Cardinals on May 9 (@Vatican Media)

The Holy See Press Office releases Pope Leo XIV's upcoming liturgical celebrations for the month of May, which include the Mass of Inauguration of his Petrine Ministry on Sunday, 18 May, in St. Peter's Square.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Vatican has released the schedule of Pope Leo XIV's liturgical celebrations for the month of May.

During the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Father will preside over various liturgical celebrations and make several visits to Papal Basilicas in Rome.

First on his agenda will be on Sunday, 18 May, the Fifth Sunday of Easter, in which Pope Leo XIV will preside over the Mass of Inauguration of his Petrine Ministry, to be held in St. Peter’s Square at 10 AM.

On Tuesday, 20 May, the Holy Father will make a pilgrimage to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, where he will visit the tomb of St. Paul.

The following Sunday, 25 May, which is the Sixth Sunday of Easter, Pope Leo XIV will preside over a Eucharistic Celebration at the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran at 5 PM.

This Mass will include the formal installation of the Pope on the Cathedra Romana, the episcopal see of the Bishop of Rome.

Later that evening, at 7 PM, the Pope will visit the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where he will venerate the revered icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani.

This will be the Pope's second stop at the Marian Basilica. On Saturday evening, Pope Leo made a special stop, returning from his surprise excursion to a Marian sanctuary run by the Augustinians south of Rome, to the Marian Basilica to pray to Mary, and in particular this Marian icon, and also to pray at the late Pope Francis' tomb.

Finally, on Saturday, 31 May, the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Leo XIV will preside over Mass with priestly ordinations in St. Peter’s Basilica at 10 AM.