Pope Leo XIV blesses the image of Our Lady of Good Counsel at the end of Mass on Sunday, May 18 Pope Leo XIV blesses the image of Our Lady of Good Counsel at the end of Mass on Sunday, May 18  (@Vatican Media)
Pope

Pope at Regina Caeli: ‘We cannot forget those suffering due to war’

Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace in war-torn parts of the world, praying for people suffering because of war, especially in Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine.

By Devin Watkins

At the conclusion of the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV prayed the Regina Caeli and appealed for people suffering due to war.

He thanked the 200,000 people and numerous delegations attending the Eucharist, expressing his gratitude to the representatives of nations, Churches, and various religions.

“In the joy of faith and communion, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war,” said Pope Leo.

He recalled that “the surviving children, families, and elderly” in Gaza have been reduced to starvation, as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

In Myanmar, noted the Pope, “new hostilities have cut short innocent young lives.”

And, he lamented, “martyred Ukraine awaits negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”

Just after the Mass, Pope Leo XIV met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who attended the Inauguration Mass with his wife.


In his Regina Caeli address, the Pope said he “strongly felt the spiritual presence of Pope Francis accompanying us from heaven.”

As he marked the official beginning of his Petrine Ministry, Pope Leo XIV invited Catholics to pray entrust his ministry to the Blessed Virgin Mary, under her titles as “Star of the Sea and Our Lady of Good Counsel.”

“We implore her intercession,” he concluded, “for the gift of peace, for support and comfort for those who suffer, and for the grace for all of us to be witnesses to the Risen Lord.”

18 May 2025, 12:16

What is the Regina Coeli?

The antiphon Regina Coeli (“Queen of Heaven”) is one of four traditional Marian antiphons, the others being Alma Redemptoris Mater, Ave Regina Coelorum, and Salve Regina.

It was Pope Benedict XIV who, in 1742, enjoined the recitation of the Regina Coeli in place of the Angelus during Eastertide, that is, from Easter Sunday to the end of Pentecost. It is recited standing as a sign of Christ’s victory over death.

Like the Angelus, the Regina Coeli is said three times a day, at dawn, at noon, and at dusk, in order to consecrate the day to God and the Virgin Mary.

This ancient antiphon arose, according to a pious tradition, in the 6th century; it is attested in documentary sources from the first half of the 13th century, when it was inserted in the Franciscan breviary. It is composed of four short verses, each ending with an “alleluia.” With the Regina Coeli, the faithful turn to Mary, the Queen of Heaven, to rejoice with her at the Resurrection of Christ.

At the Regina Coeli on Easter Monday of 2015, Pope Francis spoke about the spiritual dispositions that should animate the faithful as they recite this Marian prayer:

“In this prayer, expressed by the Alleluia, we turn to Mary inviting her to rejoice, because the One whom she carried in her womb is Risen as He promised, and we entrust ourselves to her intercession. In fact, our joy is a reflection of Mary’s joy, for it is she who guarded and guards with faith the events of Jesus. Let us therefore recite this prayer with the emotion of children who are happy because their mother is happy.”

Pray with the Pope

Regina Coeli

Regina coeli, laetare, alleluia.
Quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia.
Resurrexit, sicut dixit, alleluia.
Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.

V. Gaude et laetare, Virgo Maria, alleluia.
R. Quia surrexit Dominus vere, alleluia.

Oremus:

Deus, qui per resurrectionem Filii tui Domini nostri Iesu Christi mundum laetificare dignatus es, praesta, quaesumus, ut per eius Genetricem Virginem Mariam perpetuae capiamus gaudia vitae.
Per eundem Christum Dominum nostrum. Amen.

Regina Coeli 

Queen of heaven, rejoice, alleluia.

The Son whom you merited to bear, alleluia,
has risen as he said, alleluia.
Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia!
For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.

Let us pray

O God, who through the resurrection of your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, did vouchsafe to give joy to the world; grant, we beseech you, that through his Mother, the Virgin Mary, we may obtain the joys of everlasting life. Through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen.