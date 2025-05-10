Pope Leo XIV prays at tomb of late Pope Francis at St. Mary Major

Pope Leo XIV praying before the tomb of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, at St. Mary Major (@Vatican Media)

During his first visit outside the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV makes a stop at the Basilica of St. Mary Major to pray to the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani and at the tomb of the late Pope Francis.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On the way back to the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV stopped at St. Mary Major, where he paused in prayer before the tomb of Pope Francis and the icon of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani," the Holy See Press Office reported on Saturday evening.

The last time Pope XIV had prayed at the tomb of the late Pope was during the late afternoon of the Second Sunday of Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday, when then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, with members of the College of Cardinals, went to the papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pray at his tomb that had just been open to the public.

Pope Leo XIV in Santa Maria Maggiore (@Vatican Media)

Earlier on Saturday, less than 48 hours after he was elected Pope, Pope Leo made his first visit outside the Vatican, travelling to the Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, just outside Rome.

While there, he said he "greatly desired to come here in these first days of my new Ministry... that the Church has entrusted to me."

Marian Shrine beloved to the Augustinians

Pope Leo visited the shrine, which has been run by the Augustinians since 1200, at about 4:00 PM for a private visit.



The shrine is home to an ancient image of the Virgin Mary, which comes from Shkodër (Albania) and was much loved by Pope Leo XIII.

Pope Leo arrived in a Volkswagen multivan, seated in the front; he was greeted by a cheering crowd of hundreds of people gathered in the square and looking out of windows and balconies.

Faithful overjoyed and filling the streets

Many shouted “Leone, Leone ('Leo,' 'Leo')” and the nearby streets filled up. Entering the church, where he greeted the Augustinian religious, the Pope stopped to pray, first in front of the altar and then in front of the image of the Virgin.

Along with those present, he recited Pope St. John Paul II's prayer to the Mother of Good Counsel.

At the end, after saying a Hail Mary and singing the Salve Regina, the Pope addressed those who were in the church, greeting them and the people of Genazzano gathered outside.

Entrusting mission to Blessed Mother, welcoming her counsel

He recalled the visit to the shrine after his election as Prior General of the Order of St. Augustine, and his choice to "offer his life to the Church."

Pope Leo XIV reiterated his "trust in the Mother of Good Counsel," quoting the words addressed by Mary to the servants at the Wedding at Cana: "Whatever He tells you, do it."

The Pope then held a private meeting with the Augustinian community.

Though Pope Leo XIII was never able to visit the Marian Shrine in Genazzano, he did elevate it to the dignity of minor basilica in 1903.

However, other Popes had visited the Mother of Good Counsel, including Pope St. John XXIII in 1959 and Pope St. John Paul II in 1993.

When Pope Leo XIV was a Cardinal, he had celebrated Mass at the shrine on 25 April 2024.

In his homily on the occasion, the then-Cardinal Prevost expressed his devotion to the Virgin, urging the faithful to be inspired by Mary to spread peace and reconciliation in the world.

