Pope’s mission experience in Peru a gift for his pontificate

The Apostolic Nuncio to Peru reflects on the strong ties between the new Pope and the South American nation where he spent much of his life in service.

By Benedetta Capelli

The election of Pope Leo XIV has sparked joy and deep emotion across Peru, a country that feels it has shared in the life and ministry of the new Pontiff. Archbishop Paolo Rocco Gualtieri, Apostolic Nuncio to Peru since 2022, spoke to Vatican Radio about his personal memories of the new Pope and of how he believes his deep ties with the nation and missionary experience there will enrich his pontificate.

A life rooted in Peru

“Peru is rejoicing at the election of Pope Leo XIV,” said Archbishop Gualtieri. “He spent the greater part of his life here, gaining profound experience as a missionary, pastor, educator, and bishop. He arrived as a young priest and missionary, taught canon law at the Major Seminary, served two terms as provincial superior, and later became Apostolic Administrator and Bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo. He truly gave his heart to Peru.”

The nuncio added that memories of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost’s service during critical times remain vivid. He noted in particular his leadership and compassion during the 2020 pandemic and the aftermath of the devastating extreme conditions caused by El Niño in 2023. His presence and commitment during these crises, he added, reinforced his bond with the Peruvian people.

File photo of Bishop Robert Prevost in the Andes

A sign of hope for a nation in crisis

For Archbishop Gualtieri, the Pope’s deep connection to Peru is not just a personal legacy, but also a source of encouragement for a nation grappling with political and social challenges.

“The people feel very close to him,” he said. “I remember his first visit back to Peru as a Cardinal. I had the honour of accompanying him to Chiclayo, and the welcome was overwhelming. It was clear that he had been a pastor who walked with his people.”

In that shared journey, Gualtieri said he sees a sign of hope: “His election is also a message of encouragement to the Peruvian people at a difficult time. It reminds them that they are not forgotten and that their experience and faith have helped shape the new Pope.”

A pastor with a heart for unity

Reflecting on the Pope’s character, the nuncio described him as “a simple man, yet determined, a great pastor.” That pastoral heart, he said, will be central to his ministry as Pope.

“I believe his time in Peru was a beautiful and formative experience,” Archbishop Gualtieri noted. “It shaped him as a missionary, a teacher, and a bishop. That will be a richness for his pontificate.”

As the Church looks ahead under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV, the prelate expressed confidence in his vision: “His papacy will be marked by a commitment to unity, a synodal, collegial Church that walks together as the people of God. As he himself has said, the Church is called to bring light into the night of the world.”

At a time when, as Pope Francis repeatedly warned, the world is enduring “World War III fought piecemeal” the nuncio concluded, “we need unity and peace more than ever.” Pope Leo XIV, he concluded, is well prepared to lead us in that direction.