Pope Leo XIV: Our prayer embraces all those suffering from war

Following the Regina Caeli, Pope Leo XIV remembers Blessed Stanislaus Streich, beatified on Saturday, as well as the Day of Prayer for the Church in China and the anniversary of the Encyclical “Laudato sì”, and invites the faithful to pray for all peoples suffering from war.

By Christopher Wells

“May the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary obtain for [Chinese Catholics] and for all of us the grace to be strong and joyful witnesses of the Gospel, even in the midst of trials, in order to always promote peace and harmony,” Pope Leo XIV said on Sunday at the conclusion of the weekly Regina Caeli.



Taking note of the observance on Saturday of the Day of Prayer for the Church in China – which was instituted by Pope Benedict XVI – Pope Leo highlighted the prayers raised up to God throughout the world “as a sign of concern and affection for Chinese Catholics and their communion with the universal Church.”

He went on to say that, “with these sentiments, our prayer embraces all peoples suffering from war,” adding, “we invoke courage and perseverance for those engaged in dialogue and the sincere search for peace.”

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sheshan in China

Blessed Stanislaus Streich

Pope Leo also recalled the beatification of Fr Stanisław Streich, which took place Saturday in the city of Poznań, Poland.

Blessed Stanisław was a Polish diocesan priest who was killed in odium fidei in 1938 “because his work on behalf of the poor and of workers annoyed the followers displeased the followers of communist ideology,” the Pope said.

The Holy Father expressed his hope that the example of Bd Stanisław Streich would “inspire priests in particular to spend themselves generously for the Gospel and for their brothers and sisters.”

Beatification of Fr Stanisław Streich in Poznań

Anniversary of Laudato sì

March 24 is also the anniversary of Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical Laudato sì, which Pope Leo noted has been “extraordinarily popular, inspiring countless initiatives and teaching everyone to listen to the twofold cry of the earth and of the poor.”

The Pope went on to greet and encourage “the Laudato Sì Movement and all those who carry this commitment forward.”

Greetings to pilgrims and visitors

Finally, Pope Leo offered warm greetings to pilgrims and visitors from around the world, including pilgrims from Valencia and Poland.

He offered a special blessing to those in Poland taking part in “the great pilgrimage to the Marian Shrine of Piekary Śląskie.”

The Pope also faithful from various towns in Italy, including confirmands from the Archdiocese of Genoa and the Diocese of Tempio Ampurias as well as cyclists from Paderno Dugnano, and “Bersaglieri” (marksmen in the Italian army) from Palermo.