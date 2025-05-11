Pope Leo XIV at Regina Caeli: May we pray for vocations, serving one another

Before leading the recitation of the Regina Caeli on Good Shepherd Sunday, Pope Leo XIV calls for prayers for vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, while also "living in service to one another" so we can "walk in love and truth" on our life journey.

By Thaddeus Jones

Leading the recitation of the Regina Caeli prayer from the central loggia of Saint Peter's Basilica, Pope Leo XIV offered introductory words of welcome and joy in greeting the pilgrims and visitors filling the square below with over one hundred thousand present.

Good Shepherd Sunday

Recalling that today marks Good Shepherd Sunday, Pope Leo XIV described it as "a gift from God" that he can celebrate on the first Sunday of his service as Bishop of Rome when the Gospel reading tells us about Jesus who reveals himself as the true Shepherd "who knows and loves his sheep and gives his life for them."

World Day of Prayer for Vocations

Today also marks the World Day of Prayer for Vocations and the final day of the Jubilee pilgrimage of members of bands and popular entertainment. Pope Leo greeted all with affection and thanked them for their music and performances that "enliven the feast of Christ the Good Shepherd: the One who guides the Church with his Holy Spirit."

Helping one another

Pope Leo then expressed his joy in being able to pray together with all the People of God for vocations, especially to the priesthood and consecrated life. He said the Church has "great need for them" as it does all of us who support them on their vocational journey so they can "find acceptance, listening and encouragement in their communities" and "credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters."

Recalling Pope Francis' message for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, he encouraged everyone to "welcome and accompany young people" while we ask God to help us all live "in service to one another...capable of helping one another to walk in love and truth."

Do not be afraid!

Adressing young people in particular regarding vocations, Pope Leo encouraged them saying, "Do not be afraid! Welcome the Church's invitation and that of Christ the Lord!"

“May the Virgin Mary, whose entire life was a response to the Lord’s call, always accompany us in following Jesus.”